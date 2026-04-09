NES Pac-Man, Mendel Palace and Tower of Druaga added to Nintendo Classics lineup - Vooks

It feels like it’s been a while since we got just a random three Nintendo Classic games added to the lineup, and even more so for the NES.

Today, Nintendo has added the NES version of Pac-Man, Mendel Palace (1989), a puzzler from Game Freak before they made that monster-battling game, and The Tower of Druaga. The final game is actually the Famicom version and in Japanese, but you should be able to figure out how to play it (for however long you want to stick with it, it hasn’t reviewed well at all over the years).

They’re kind of running out of NES games, aren’t they?