A fresh look at Link in The Legend of Zelda Movie - Vooks

Filming on The Legend of Zelda movie wrapped up last week, and little bits of information from the production have been dribbling out. Today, we’ve got a fresh look at Link in the movie from the film’s Director of Photography, Gyula Pados, who posted a photo of the movie’s clapperboard featuring Link artwork we’ve not seen before.

It also appears that the working title of the movie is Umami, with that appearing in the Zelda font alongside Link (although it doesn’t apparently to be Benjamin Evan Ainsworth). The outfit and gear Link is wearing looks very much like his classic green Hylian tunic, but with a cape.

Also posted over the weekend, we got a look at the movie’s possible logo, which uses the Silent Princess–styled design from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It’s the logo the stunt department used, but whether it’ll be the final version, especially if Link isn’t in his Breath of the Wild gear, is anyone’s guess. The camera department logo used the logo from the original The Legend of Zelda, it really could be anything.