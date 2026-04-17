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Nintendo Download Updates (W15) That's Life - Vooks

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Nintendo Download Updates (W15) That’s Life

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Nintendo Download Updates (W15) That’s Life

Tomodachi Life, Pragmata, MOUSE: P.I. For Hire, Opus: Prism Break, Dosa Divas, Overwatch and more.
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Things are starting to get busy again after a quiet couple of weeks. This week’s big releases are Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, which is doing Tomodachi things great, and Pragmata, as Capcom’s hot streak continues on the Switch 2. But there’s a whole bunch of releases this week to take a look at, including MOUSE: P.I. For HireOpus: Prism Peak (on both consoles), and Dosa Divas. We’re also taking a look at Under Par Golf Architect and will have a review soon.

Oh, and Overwatch dropped on the Switch 2 this week, and they’ve already patched it and got it running at 60 FPS at the time of writing.

Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases

Game TitleCurrently
Arcade Archives 2 KONAMI GT (HAMSTER)$13.50
Console Archives Ishin no Arashi (HAMSTER)$10.50
Dosa Divas (Outerloop Games)$26.55
MOUSE: P.I. For Hire (PlaySide)$43.95
OPUS: Prism Peak (SHUEISHA GAMES)$32.85
Overwatch® (Blizzard Entertainment)Free
PRAGMATA (CAPCOM)$107.96
Under Par Golf Architect (Broken Arms Games)$30.00

Nintendo Switch New Releases

Game TitleCurrentlyUsually
2048 Boys (NOSTRA GAMES)$2.79$6.99
5omeday (Waku Waku Games)$7.03$8.79
A Storied Life: Tabitha (Secret Mode)$21.95
Angel Rhapsody (HUNTERS)$3.78$4.20
Anthology of The Killer (Hairy Heart Games)$12.00
Apocalypse Day: Survival Z – Craft & Build (PlayForFun)$7.49$11.99
Arcade Archives KONAMI GT (HAMSTER)$10.50
BEFORE I GO (J’s Labratory)$26.55$29.50
Blast Linkers (ODDCADIA)$9.30
Can You Explain It? World History Test (MASK)$10.87$14.50
Cipher Monk: Ancient Calculus (Afil Games)$5.25$7.50
Cleaning Up! (Unbound Creations)$21.95
Colorium (Dinomore Games)$7.50
Death by Scrolling (MicroProse)$11.79
Decollate Decoration (KEMCO)$12.15$13.50
Discovery 2 (Noowanda)$15.00
Dog Jigsaw from Japan (AGE)$6.90
Dosa Divas (Outerloop Games)$26.55$29.50
EGGCONSOLE PSYCHO WORLD MSX2 (D4 Enterprise)$9.00
Find My Frogs (Silesia Games)$4.19$5.59
Firework (Gamirror Games)$8.61$12.30
For Luna the Bell Tolls (moesoft)$38.99
Gecko Gods (Super Rare Games)$26.10$29.00
Home Rescue Clean And Restore Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media)$10.50
Hyakki Fantasia Mini Game Selection VOL.1 (Elushis)$4.99
Inhuman Resources: A Literary Machination (Dolores Ent.)$18.00$22.50
Japanese Culture Literacy Test (MASK)$10.87$14.50
Kamikaze Strike:FPV Drone (Dinomore Games)$14.99
KLETKA (Sobaka Studio)$22.50
Lucky Tower Ultimate (AMC Games)$17.56$21.95
Make it! Gyoza (SAT-BOX)$8.92$12.50
Muv-Luv Unlimited: THE DAY AFTER – Episode 00 REMASTERED (aNCHOR)$16.15$17.95
Muv-Luv Unlimited: THE DAY AFTER – Episode 01 REMASTERED (aNCHOR)$26.95$29.95
Muv-Luv Unlimited: THE DAY AFTER – Episode 02 REMASTERED (aNCHOR)$26.95$29.95
Muv-Luv Unlimited: THE DAY AFTER – Episode 03 REMASTERED (aNCHOR)$26.95$29.95
Neon Warfare: CyberArena (GazeGames Interactive)$11.99$23.99
Nullstar: Solus (indie.io)$11.99$14.99
OPUS: Prism Peak (SHUEISHA GAMES)$32.85$36.50
Pengilo (eastasiasoft)$6.00$7.50
PEPPERED: An Existential Platformer (IndigoBlue)$24.60
Pixel Game Maker Series MagicalShot The AttackBump☆ (Gotcha Gotcha Games)$6.75$7.50
Pumuckl and the Crown of the Pirate King (THQ Nordic)$54.95
Smash it Wild (Goblinz Studio)$14.40$18.00
Solitaire Legends – Card Masters (EpiXR Games)$2.49$4.99
Spica Adventure (ININ Games)$30.00
Sunrock Lake (Downmeadowstreet)$6.99
The Day I Became a Bird (Numskull Games)$22.50
Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (Nintendo)$79.95
Tsugunohi -The Chamber of Phantom Name- (Vaka Gamez)$4.66$5.49
Without a Dawn (Clickteam)$10.50
Zombie Brawl Slayer (Iurie)$8.10$9.00
ZOO MANAGER SIMULATOR (Play Games)$5.99$14.99
Zoo Orbs (Afil Games)$7.50
ZPF (Mega Cat Studios)$14.50

Tags: Nintendo Download Updates

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