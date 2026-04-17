Nintendo Download Updates (W15) That's Life - Vooks

Things are starting to get busy again after a quiet couple of weeks. This week’s big releases are Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, which is doing Tomodachi things great, and Pragmata, as Capcom’s hot streak continues on the Switch 2. But there’s a whole bunch of releases this week to take a look at, including MOUSE: P.I. For Hire, Opus: Prism Peak (on both consoles), and Dosa Divas. We’re also taking a look at Under Par Golf Architect and will have a review soon.

Oh, and Overwatch dropped on the Switch 2 this week, and they’ve already patched it and got it running at 60 FPS at the time of writing.

Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases

Nintendo Switch New Releases