Nintendo Download Updates (W15) That's Life - Vooks

Things are starting to get busy again after a quiet couple of weeks. This week’s big releases are Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, which is doing Tomodachi things great, and Pragmata, as Capcom’s hot streak continues on the Switch 2. But there’s a whole bunch of releases this week to take a look at, including MOUSE: P.I. For Hire, Opus: Prism Peak (on both consoles), and Dosa Divas. We’re also taking a look at Under Par Golf Architect and will have a review soon.
Oh, and Overwatch dropped on the Switch 2 this week, and they’ve already patched it and got it running at 60 FPS at the time of writing.
Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases
|Game Title
|Currently
|Arcade Archives 2 KONAMI GT (HAMSTER)
|$13.50
|Console Archives Ishin no Arashi (HAMSTER)
|$10.50
|Dosa Divas (Outerloop Games)
|$26.55
|MOUSE: P.I. For Hire (PlaySide)
|$43.95
|OPUS: Prism Peak (SHUEISHA GAMES)
|$32.85
|Overwatch® (Blizzard Entertainment)
|Free
|PRAGMATA (CAPCOM)
|$107.96
|Under Par Golf Architect (Broken Arms Games)
|$30.00
Nintendo Switch New Releases
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