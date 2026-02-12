Vookcast #294: Two in a Row

In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie, Angelo, Luke, and Michael are back to chat about the Tomodachi life Direct that was sent from the Nintendo gods just to spite us, Nintendo financials, and a couple of other stories. They also, of course, dive deep into the massive Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase, where one game in particular stands out for the crew.

It’s all capped off with an incredible game of Nintendo 20 Questions. Did you guess Ollie’s game?

Related Stories

Support the show

Socials

Ollie: @chocobalt on Bluesky Luke: @renderman7 on BlueskyAngelo: @manjell0 on BlueskyMichael: @subelement on Bluesky