Switch 2 version of 007 First Light has been delayed - Vooks

Hopefully the Coke Zero doesn't go off before then

The Nintendo Switch 2 version of IO Interactive’s upcoming 007 First Light has been slightly delayed. The game will now release on the system, according to the developers, “later this summer” (which means winter here in Australia). The game will still launch on other platforms like PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series consoles on May 27.

Nintendo fans are used to getting their versions of games later, but we had been enjoying a renaissance of day-and-date releases, like with Resident Evil Requiem. We’re also still waiting on news of Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, and it remains to be seen if Borderlands 4 will actually release on the system.

We’ll let you know when we hear more.