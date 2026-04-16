Yooka-Replaylee on Switch 2 gains performance mode with 60 FPS support - Vooks

When we reviewed Yooka-Replaylee late last year, there wasn’t too much to complain about. It fixed, changed and improved so much of Yooka-Laylee that it felt like a huge step forward. But there was one issue: despite being on the Switch 2, the game only ran at 30 FPS.

That’s now been fixed with a new patch released today, adding a Performance Mode that lets the game run at up to a full 60 FPS. You can ran the game as before with a Fidelity Mode as well. From early testing there’s been some effects and lighting changes to get it to run in performance mode.

Fidelity Mode

Performance Mode

If you haven’t jumped in yet, now might be the time. The game is also 20% off on the eShop until the end of the month.