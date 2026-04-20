Aussie Bargain Roundup: Yoshi and the Mysterious Book - Vooks

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The release of Yoshi and the Mysterious Book is fast approaching. Sorry, that is a lie, time remains constant, but still the game is on the way and we’ll soon be joining Yoshi on a fresh adventure exclusively on the Switch 2.
Yoshi and the Mysterious Book is also the first Nintendo game to have lower pricing digitally compared to physical pricing, which sure is nice. But here in Australia, we already have lower pricing physically. If you’re a digital-only buyer, it is a nice saving and comparable to the old Nintendo Switch Vouchers (in percentage terms, not dollar value).
There’s no word yet on any preorder bonuses, but we’re still a little while out.
Yoshi and the Mysterious Book launches on May 21st, 2026.
Digital
- Yoshi and the Mysterious Book – $94.95
Physical
Amazon
Big W
EB Games
- Yoshi and the Mysterious Book – $109.95
Gamesmen
- Yoshi and the Mysterious Book – $99.95
Harvey Norman
JB Hi-Fi
My Nintendo Store
- Yoshi and the Mysterious Book – $109.95
Officeworks
- Yoshi and the Mysterious Book – TBC
Target
- Yoshi and the Mysterious Book – TBC
1 Comment
Bit pricey for a Yoshi game of all things. But I guess if Donkey Kong and Mario can apparently be worth that and more (?) then let’s see how this goes.