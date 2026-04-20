Aussie Bargain Roundup: Yoshi and the Mysterious Book - Vooks

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The release of Yoshi and the Mysterious Book is fast approaching. Sorry, that is a lie, time remains constant, but still the game is on the way and we’ll soon be joining Yoshi on a fresh adventure exclusively on the Switch 2.

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book is also the first Nintendo game to have lower pricing digitally compared to physical pricing, which sure is nice. But here in Australia, we already have lower pricing physically. If you’re a digital-only buyer, it is a nice saving and comparable to the old Nintendo Switch Vouchers (in percentage terms, not dollar value).

There’s no word yet on any preorder bonuses, but we’re still a little while out.

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book launches on May 21st, 2026.

Digital

Physical

Amazon

Big W

EB Games

Gamesmen

Harvey Norman

JB Hi-Fi

My Nintendo Store

Officeworks

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book – TBC

Target