Dawn of the Final Switch 1 Days – Vookcast #284
In this final episode of the Vookcast before Switch 2’s release, Ollie, Michael, Angelo, and Luke discuss the last batch of pre-launch news, including the release date for quite a few games, a surprising midnight launch for the console, a bunch of Nintendo app updates, and the origins of Mario Kart World.
It’s all capped off with an episode of Nintendo 20 Questions that goes down to the wire.
Relevant stories:
- Mario Kart 9:
- Dragon Quest 1+2 HD
- Pokémon Z-A Release Date:
- WA finally get some midnight launches, but EB messes it up for some people including people writing this
- All new Switch app
- Nintendo Music
- Parental controls
- Nintendo Classics
- Ollie: @chocobalt on Bluesky
- Luke: @renderman7 on Bluesky
- Angelo: @manjell0 on Bluesky
- Michael: @subelement on Bluesky
