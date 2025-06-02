0

Dawn of the Final Switch 1 Days – Vookcast #284

by Team VooksJune 2, 2025
Advertisement

In this final episode of the Vookcast before Switch 2’s release, Ollie, Michael, Angelo, and Luke discuss the last batch of pre-launch news, including the release date for quite a few games, a surprising midnight launch for the console, a bunch of Nintendo app updates, and the origins of Mario Kart World.

It’s all capped off with an episode of Nintendo 20 Questions that goes down to the wire.

Relevant stories:

Send us a text

Support the show

Socials

Find Vooks on social media, support the show and buy merch. As always please leave us a review if you enjoy the show on your favourite place to get podcasts.

Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
General
Tags
Vookcast
About The Author
Team Vooks
When more than one of the Vooks team writes something together we use this account to publish it. No mere single account can hold us all.

You must log in to post a comment