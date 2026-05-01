LEGO Animal Crossing returns with new Timmy & Tommy set - Vooks

This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through these links, we may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you.

We’ve had Animal Crossing LEGO for a few years now, and now we’re finally getting a set that’s not part of the current line-up of the more play-oriented sets.

The Timmy and Tommy’s Fun Day Out set features, you guessed it, Timmy and Tommy in a larger diorama format, having fun out on a bridge fishing. It’s a 513-piece set, and it’ll set you back $99.99AUD when it releases on August 1st. You can pre-order it now from the LEGO store, and we’ll update this post when more retailers come online.

It’s great to see Animal Crossing finally get more display-oriented sets.