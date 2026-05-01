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Nintendo Download Updates (W17) This is Fine - Vooks

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Nintendo Download Updates (W17) This is Fine

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Nintendo Download Updates (W17) This is Fine

Amnesia: Rebirth, inKONBINI MotoGP 26, Possessor(s), Planet of Lana II and R-TYPE DX: Music Encore
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Another busy week on the eShop, but there’s a couple of new, let’s say questionable publishers pumping out games that are stacking the books. But forget about that for a second because there’s still some fun to be had.

This week’s highlights include: Amnesia: Rebirth, inKONBINI MotoGP 26, Possessor(s), Planet of Lana II, and R-TYPE DX: Music Encore. Also somehow it’s 2026 and there’s a game about the This is Fine meme. Fitting really.

Nintendo Switch 2 Releases

Game TitleCurrentlyUsually
Amnesia: Rebirth (Abylight)$38.24$44.99
Arcade Archives 2 CYBER COMMANDO (HAMSTER)$25.50
Bandit Trap (PM Studios)$20.70$23.00
Console Archives ROHGA: ARMOR FORCE (HAMSTER)$16.50
inKONBINI: One Store. Many Stories (Beep)$31.49$34.99
MotoGP™26 (Milestone)$69.95
Possessor(s) (Devolver Digital)$15.00
Skyship Quest Story – Nintendo Switch™ 2 Edition (Kairosoft)$21.60$24.00
Total Chaos (Atari)$37.45

Nintendo Switch New Releases

Game TitleCurrentlyUsually
Aha! More Photo Spot-the-Difference (TT)$10.87$14.50
Amazing Facts World Culture True or False Quiz (TT)$10.87$14.50
Amazing Lab! Science Experiments Quiz (TT)$10.87$14.50
Astra GalaxyX (Nerd Games)$1.50$15.00
Challenge Together! Elementary School Quiz (TT)$10.87$14.50
Constance (btf)$29.50
Dark Secrets Mystery Files (TT)$10.87$14.50
Demon Huntress (EpiXR Games)$8.50$17.00
Dracamar (Petoons Studio)$37.50
Dragon Snack: From Ice to Ember (Afil Games)$5.25$7.50
Drill Core (tinyBuild Games)$29.50
Dungeon Clawler (Stray Fawn)$19.79$21.99
Elementallis (Top Hat Studios)$22.95$27.00
Escape game R00M12 (AlignmentSharp)$1.50
Forensic Science Mystery (TT)$2.81$3.75
Geo Brain Boost! 50 U.S. States Silhouette Quiz (TT)$10.87$14.50
Harvest Cafe (World of Poly)$22.20
Hidden Horror Photo Exhibition (MASK)$2.81$3.75
Horticular (Slug Disco)$30.00
inKONBINI: One Store. Many Stories (Beep)$31.49$34.99
Jigsaw Puzzle: Cozy Fantasy Worlds (Downmeadowstreet)$5.99
Learn with Illustrations! Prepositions 4-Choice Quiz (MASK)$10.87$14.50
Locked-Room Mystery: Hidden Truths in Everyday Life (MASK)$10.87$14.50
Lord Ambermaze (HeroCraft)$23.99
Magin: The Rat Project Stories (Daedalic Entertainment)$26.99
Minos Trials (Afil Games)$7.50
Monster Crown: Sin Eater (Studio Aurum)$31.50
Moomintroll: Winter’s Warmth (Hyper Games)$24.86$29.25
Moon Raider: Anniversary Edition (Cascadia Games)$15.00
MotoGP™26 (Milestone)$69.95
MULLET MADJACK (Epopeia Games)$32.50
Octo’s Balloon Challenge (MUTAN)$5.28$6.00
Opaloid Kingdom (Brainium Games)$7.50
Perennial Dusk -Kinsenka- (Bushiroad)$43.95
PICROSS S KONAMI ANTIQUES edition (JUPITER)$27.00
Pirarucu’s Money Rush (MUTAN)$5.28$6.00
Pixie Plates (QubicGames)$7.50
Planet of Lana II – Supporter Edition (Thunderful)$30.00$37.50
Plantera 2: Golden Acorn (Ratalaika Games)$7.99
Protocol: Annihilation (Eathrabaria)$7.77
Quiz: Don’t Lose to a Kid! (TT)$10.87$14.50
R-TYPE DX: Music Encore (City Connection)$18.00$22.50
Rooster Wars Arena – MFC Combat Battle (PlayForFun)$11.99
Save My Scrap (AMATA)$12.54$15.68
SCP Extraction Protocol (RandomSpin Games)$4.50$7.50
Shinkansen Card Pull Simulator (SHINISE GAMES)$24.30
Skyship Quest Story (Kairosoft)$17.55$19.50
Snail’s Knock Out! (MUTAN)$5.28$6.00
So Quirky! Puzzle Escape Game (TT)$10.87$14.50
Sunshore City (Downmeadowstreet)$5.99
Survivor Legion (Happy Player)$13.50$15.00
The End Comes Tomorrow: Gamebook Edition (Infinite Zone)$4.49
The Shocking World Mysteries (TT)$10.87$14.50
The Stairwell (Take IT Studio!)$7.99$9.99
This is Fine: Maximum Cope (Numskull Games)$27.00
Tiny Auto Knights (Mumpitz Games)$14.23$21.90
Toad’s Soul Hopper (MUTAN)$5.28$6.00
Trick Room Mysteries (TT)$2.81$3.75
TwoOrThree (SmileForeverStudio)$3.37$3.75
Ultimate Romance Test (MASK)$2.81$3.75
Unbox the Room (REDDEER.GAMES)$4.49$9.00
Void Miner (Webnetic)$0.00
Who tells your story (Trefl S.A)$7.50
Winx Club: The Magic is Back (MAXIMUM ENT FRANCE)$36.00$45.00
Your “Hidden Side” Test (TT)$10.87$14.50
Your True Nature Test (TT)$10.87$14.50
Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta (Marvelous Europe)$44.95
Zombie Hearts: Turn the Undead into Anime Boys (Red Fables)$17.96$44.90

Tags: Nintendo Download Updates

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