Nintendo Download Updates (W17) This is Fine - Vooks

Another busy week on the eShop, but there’s a couple of new, let’s say questionable publishers pumping out games that are stacking the books. But forget about that for a second because there’s still some fun to be had.

This week’s highlights include: Amnesia: Rebirth, inKONBINI MotoGP 26, Possessor(s), Planet of Lana II, and R-TYPE DX: Music Encore. Also somehow it’s 2026 and there’s a game about the This is Fine meme. Fitting really.

Nintendo Switch 2 Releases

Nintendo Switch New Releases