Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection adds cross play and VRR support - Vooks

When we reviewed Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection last year, one of the problems we had with it was there was just an easy way to find people to play online with, then they added online lobbies to the game and that helped a bit but now they’re gone and added cross play. This option is disabled by default, but once turned on you’ll be able to find folks to play against on other consoles, with one exception.

Cross-play is in Legacy Kollection is not support for the Nintendo Switch due to “technical limitations”, the Switch 2 version however is fine.

Also added to the game is VVR support, which only works in handheld mode on the Switch 2. VRR in this instance is being used to simulate what the original arcade games ran at, which might help with input latency. When off the game runs at the usual 60 Hz which displays run at.

There’s also 2-on-2 Kombat Online being added to online modes, before it was just supported for local multiplayer. There’s also a bunch of other bug fixes listed. Digital Eclipse says this is the lasts of the major features planned to be added to the game at this stage, but bug fixes will still be forthcoming.