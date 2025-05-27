Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake launches 30th October, Switch 2 version too
Today, Square Enix announced the release date for Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake, along with confirmation of a version for the Nintendo Switch 2. The game will launch on 30 October 2025 for both consoles.
As a bonus, players with save data from Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake will receive a “Marvellous Makeover Kit”, which includes two in-game items. Additionally, those who pre-order the digital version of the game will receive a “Trouble-Free Travel Kit”, packed with helpful items for your adventure.
There’s also a Collector’s Edition available, but it can only be purchased through the Square Enix Store—so good luck getting your hands on that one.
We’ve also had confirmation that the Nintendo Switch 2 version, despite being just 17GB, will be released on a Game Key Card. As is tradition, the standard Nintendo Switch version will include all data on the cartridge.
Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake is out October 30th, 2025.