Nintendo’s Parental Controls App is ready for Switch 2

Advertisement

Nintendo have been updating a bunch of their apps over the past few days, the Nintendo Switch App got a its new name, Nintendo Music added some fun features and Nintendo Today got a small buy mighty update.

Now it is the Nintendo Parental Control App that is getting some attention, mostly because Nintendo Switch 2 is almost here. So, what is new with this update, well turns out quite a bit.

First up, the Nintendo Switch 2 console is now supported, which is kind of a big deal. With this, you can now link 8 Switch and Switch 2 consoles.

In addition to that, GameChat features have been added. These features include seeing the names of accounts that your children are chatting with. Those under 16 years of age will only be able to chat with people once the request has been approved by a guardian. You can also assign a note to them, so you can have a reminder about where this other person is from, ie school, sports or elsewhere.

GameChat sessions can be started by anyone under 16, but when that happens, a notification will be sent to the app. If the request gets approved, then the video chat begins. It is important to note that the request will be sent each time a new GameChat session is begun, at this time you cannot approve accounts to be allowed to chat whenever.

The final new addition for GameChat is that you can see how long each session goes for, as well as who was in the chat and even details around the cameras field of view.

There have also been a host of other updates added, including the ability to extend gameplay time. Here are the notes for the other updates

You can now extend the daily play time limit.

You can now set a time from which gameplay on a linked console is allowed each day.

You can now view more information under “Play Activity”.

Alerts have been added. These provide helpful hints for supervising your child’s gameplay.

You can now link up to eight Nintendo Switch 2 or Nintendo Switch consoles to the app.

Other small improvements and design updates have also been made.

For those that have the app installed, the updates are rolling out now, so you should see the changes soon. If not, you can always trigger it via your devices respective app store. If you don’t yet have the app, you can get it here for iOS devices and here for Android.