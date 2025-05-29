Nintendo Music is not pausing with this new update

Advertisement

It must be Nintendo phone app update day… today, because Nintendo has also released a new update for Nintendo Music and it adds a few cool additions.

The big addition for this release is that there is now a sleep timer added to the app. When you are viewing your music selection, you will notice a new moon icon in the bottom right and pressing that has a pop-up menu appear. In here you can choose from a selection of time presets, which will keep your music playing before stopping, perfect for when you want to go to sleep.

In addition to the new Sleep timer, Extend has also been, well extended. Now you can extend an entire playlist, rather than individual songs and tracks can be extended for another 5 or 10 minutes, in addition to their previous options.

It also would not be a Nintendo update without some stability updates, so those are there as well. The update is rolling out now and should land on your device soon, if not you can trigger it via your devices app store.

If you want to see what is included in Nintendo Music, we have kept a running list of all the additions, you can find that here, with Splatoon being the latest addition in celebration of the series turning 10 years old.