Nintendo Switch App gets its name change and adds a lot of new features

Advertisement

In the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct back in April, Nintendo did confirm that the Nintendo Switch Online app would be getting a name change to Nintendo Switch app and that has taken place today. The updates are rolling out globally, so if your device has not automatically updated, it should soon, you can also trigger the update in your devices respective store.

So, what is new with this release, well the name change for one, but there is more.

Automatic Upload

Nintendo Switch 2 can now automatically upload 100 videos and photos (a combined total) that you capture on the console and then they will be viewable on your device through the app. Automatic uploads are only possible on Nintendo Switch 2, so Nintendo Switch users will have to continue to use the existing methods.

Once your count reaches 100, the oldest uploads will be deleted, in order to make room for the new captures, so be wary of that. In addition, the content will only remain on your device for 30 days and then will also be removed.

Friend Management

Not sure if there is a nicer name for this group, but that works well enough. In the new app, you can now add friends, as well as manage your requests both sent and received. Friend Codes are still a thing, but you can now also create a QR code that people can scan and become your friend. This appears to be a single QR code, so if you wanted to put in on your social pages, or anywhere else, you could.

Notifications

Partly connected to your Friends are notifications, which you can enable to be told when you get a new request. You can also have them alert you when your friends come online, perfect for knowing who is ready for a game.

The big addition here is that you can now get a notification when someone invites you to a GameChat session, meaning you don’t need to be watching your Switch 2 for that. You do of course still need to use your Switch 2 for the GameChat session, but the notification on your device is a nice touch.

Zelda Notes

The last major addition that we can see is Zelda Notes. This is a new game feature app inside the app, much like the NookLink app for Animal Crossing: New Horizons or the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate app. With Zelda Notes, it connects to both The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch 2 Edition and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch 2 Edition and offers the following:

Advertisement

Navigation Guidence

Voice Memories

Autobuild Sharing

Item Sharing

Photo Studio

My Play Data

Global Play Data

Daily Bonus

amiibo support

Of those new additions Voice Memories is the one that players who have beaten the games will enjoy, as it lets you visit locations to learn more about them. The Daily Bonus feature lets you spin a wheel once every 24 hours and get a free item. You can learn more about Zelda Notes in the video below.

If you don’t have the app yet you can get it here for iOS devices, which does include iPad and for all Android devices, click here. For all the offerings in the app, many of which have been available for a while, check out the official page for it.