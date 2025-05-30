EB Games now holding midnight launches in WA for the Switch 2

Advertisement

Hell has apparently frozen over — there are midnight launches for the Nintendo Switch 2 happening in Western Australia. First spotted by Press-Start, the websites for two Westfield centres in WA list Midnight Launch events at EB Games next week: Innaloo and Carousel.

EB Games has confirmed the rest of the stores that will be opening in addition to the two which are Booragoon, Ellenbrook, Galleria, Joondalup, Livingston, Midland, and William St. That last one will be a fun one.

Those attending the events should note that they kick off at 9pm, with purchasing opening at that time. However, you won’t be able to take your purchase home until midnight. Check the centres’ websites for specific entry instructions, as the centres will not be open as usual during this time.

This marks the first midnight launch for a Nintendo product in Western Australia in a very long time – I can’t even remember covering one for Vooks, and we’ve been doing this 25 years. Traditionally, it has been literally illegal to hold such events thanks to trading regulations, meaning West Australians missed out and had to rely on early store openings to join in the fun.

If your store isn’t on the midnight opening list, then still the following WA stores are opening at 8am the next morning.

Albany

Armadale

Baldivis

Bunbury East

Busselton

Geraldton

Kalgoorlie

Karratha

Karrinyup

Kwinana

Lakelands

Maddington

Mandurah

Mirrabooka

Ocean Keys

Park Centre

Phoenix

Port Headland

Rockingham City

Wanneroo

Warnbro

Warwick

For all other states, your midnight launch details are here.