We're still waiting for these classified, but unannounced Switch 2 games - Vooks

Every day it feels like there’s a new game being classified for release on the Nintendo Switch 2 that hasn’t been announced. Today there were two more, so we decided to round them all up and take a look at what might be coming to the console.

The first thing to keep in mind is that, although a game is classified for a system, it doesn’t necessarily mean it will be released. That said, there’s nothing on this list that seems so outlandish that we’d never see it.

Anyway, here’s a roundup of classified games for Switch 2 (or Switch) that haven’t yet been announced:

Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival

Rated by the ESRB for Nintendo Switch in March 2026

This game has the honour of being the only one of two on this list that hasn’t actually been released yet, but has still been rated for release on the Switch 2. However, there’s absolutely no chance that this one releases in Australia given how violent it is. We also suspect that if it does ever release on the Switch 2, it won’t be in a Direct.

Hell Is Us

Developed by Rogue Factor and published by Nacon, Hell Is Us was released on other platforms just last year but was only rated for the Switch 2 in March 2026. However, with everything going on at Nacon, will we actually see this one release, or was it already in the can?

Blood West

Rated by the ESRB for Nintendo Switch in March 2026

Yet another game released in late 2025 and rated in March 2026, Blood West is a retro-styled shooter that’s more than capable of running on the Switch 2 but has yet to be officially announced.

Enchanted Wonderland

Rated by the ESRB for Nintendo Switch in late 2025

This Konami game is actually a game that hasn’t been announced at all, although the rating is just for the original Nintendo Switch, we can’t see game that’s not even announced yet not being available for the newer console too.

Devil May Cry 5: Devil Hunter Edition

Rated in Taiwan for Nintendo Switch 2 in March 2026

Capcom has been pretty hot on the Nintendo Switch 2, not only pushing out new games day and date but also bringing its back catalogue to the console, and Devil May Cry 5 makes perfect sense. It’s one of those games that could have come to the original Switch but probably would have been pretty terrible on it. Capcom has just been so busy with Resident Evil Requiem and Pragmata that they just need a minute to confirm this one. This is one of the oldest games on this list.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Rated in Taiwan for Nintendo Switch 2 in April 2026

Square Enix has been backing the Switch 2 as well, and we’ve already seen this game on the original Switch, albeit as a cloud version. A real native version of the game on the Switch 2 makes good sense, even if the Guardians have wrapped up in movie form.

Starfield

Rated in Taiwan for Nintendo Switch 2 in April 2026

Bethesda’s Starfield escaped its Xbox prison just earlier this month and released on the PlayStation 5, could it now be coming to the Switch 2? The ratings board in Taiwan seem to think it might.

DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Rated in Taiwan for Nintendo Switch 2 in April 2026

The freshest classification on this list, and another one that makes perfect sense. The only question is whether it will be a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, where you can upgrade your original release, or a whole new release. Square has been all over the place with its decisions on Switch 2 Editions and releases. Fingers crossed for a cheap upgrade.

Tales of Eternia Remastered

Rated by PEGI for Nintendo Switch in April 2026

Bandai Namco has been pumping out Tales games on the Nintendo Switch and now Switch 2 at a fair clip, so it’s no surprise to see Tales of Eternia Remastered making its way to the console – if you’re shocked at this listing, it was only revealed today.

Sonic Frontiers: Definitive Edition

Rated by GRAC (South Korea) for Nintendo Switch 2 in March 2026

The biggest Sonic game ever could be getting even bigger with a Definitive Edition rated for Switch 2. It’s been a couple of years since we saw this one, and if it’s more than just a graphical upgrade, it could be really great, if it actually releases.

Hi-Fi Rush

Rated by PEGI for Nintendo Switch in January 2026, also 2024

Last but certainly not least, this game has bounced around from Xbox to now Krafton, so we suspect we’d have seen this sooner on a Nintendo platform if not for that. Technically, this one is still only rated for the Nintendo Switch, but we don’t think it would just be coming to that now in 2026.