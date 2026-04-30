New epilogue added to Super Mario Galaxy 2 Storybook in latest patch - Vooks

Nintendo has added another new story to the storybook in Super Mario Galaxy 2. Once you have all the chapters unlocked in the game, you can collect another Power Star, and the final epilogue will unlock.

No spoilers here, but if you want to watch it, we’ve included it below.

Music from the new chapter has also been added to Nintendo Music today as well.

You’ll need to update the game to the latest version, which is version 1.4.0, released today. The patch also includes some “issues have been fixed and adjusted to ensure a smoother gaming experience”. This includes fixing the Tall Trunk Galaxy lighting.