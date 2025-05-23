Nintendo adds four Game Boy games to May’s Nintendo Classics lineup

Advertisement

Nintendo has added four Game Boy titles for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers — all of them interesting in their own way. Well, alright, maybe not interesting, but at least they’re not boring.

Kirby’s Star Stacker mashes up Kirby and Puzzle League into a charming little grey cartridge. Gradius: The Interstellar Assault, an early Game Boy title from 1992, brings arcade-style action to your pocket — or it would, if you were still playing on a Game Boy and not a seven-inch tablet.

The Sword of Hope is notable too, since its sequel came to Virtual Console, but the original never did. The only Game Boy Color game in the bunch, Survival Kids, is a precursor to the Lost in Blue series on the Nintendo DS — and a new Survival Kids game is reportedly coming to the Switch 2.

All four titles are available now. Just update the app — which, oddly enough, still hasn’t adopted the “Nintendo Classics” branding.