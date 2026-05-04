Unannounced Switch 2 Games, Splatoon Raiders, HDR Woes & 20 Questions - Vookcast 299 - Vooks

In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie, Luke, and Michael are back to chat about a host of recently classified but totally unannounced games for Switch 2. They also dive deep into new announcements for upcoming Switch 2 games, like Splatoon Raiders, Orbitals, and Final Fantasy 14, and lament the messy world of HDR content.

It’s all capped off with an incredible game of Nintendo 20 Questions. Did you guess Ollie’s game?

Relevant stories

Splatoon Raiders Set to Release on July 23rd

Final Fantasy XIV Online Is Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 This August

New Orbitals Trailer Breaks Orbit, Still Due in 2026

Annapurna Reveals a Handful of Switch 2 Titles, Two Out Today

Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection Adds Cross-Play and VRR Support

Lego Animal Crossing Returns With New Timmy & Tommy Set

We’re Still Waiting for These Classified But Unannounced Switch 2 Games

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Socials

Ollie: @chocobalt on Bluesky

Luke: @renderman7 on Bluesky

Angelo: @manjell0 on Bluesky

Michael: @subelement on Bluesky

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