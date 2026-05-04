Unannounced Switch 2 Games, Splatoon Raiders, HDR Woes & 20 Questions - Vookcast 299 - Vooks

In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie, Luke, and Michael are back to chat about a host of recently classified but totally unannounced games for Switch 2. They also dive deep into new announcements for upcoming Switch 2 games, like Splatoon Raiders, Orbitals, and Final Fantasy 14, and lament the messy world of HDR content.
It’s all capped off with an incredible game of Nintendo 20 Questions. Did you guess Ollie’s game?
Relevant stories
Splatoon Raiders Set to Release on July 23rd
Final Fantasy XIV Online Is Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 This August
New Orbitals Trailer Breaks Orbit, Still Due in 2026
Annapurna Reveals a Handful of Switch 2 Titles, Two Out Today
Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection Adds Cross-Play and VRR Support
Lego Animal Crossing Returns With New Timmy & Tommy Set
We’re Still Waiting for These Classified But Unannounced Switch 2 Games
Socials
- Ollie: @chocobalt on Bluesky
- Luke: @renderman7 on Bluesky
- Angelo: @manjell0 on Bluesky
- Michael: @subelement on Bluesky
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