Aussie Bargain Roundup: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Vooks

The former Xbox exclusive Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is finally swinging its way onto Nintendo Switch 2, complete on a game card and everything, but the deals are a little thin on the ground at this stage, and availability is a little patchy as well.
It appears all retailers are offering a preorder bonus of the “Last Crusade Pack,” which includes an outfit and a whip from the film.
Fingers crossed this port turns out great, as we haven’t seen much of the game since its initial reveal on the console.
Digital
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – $104.95
Physical
Amazon
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – $94.95
Big W
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – N/A
EB Games
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – $104.95
Gamesmen
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – $94.95
Harvey Norman
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – N/A
JB Hi-Fi
Mighty Ape
Target
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – N/A
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