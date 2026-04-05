Aussie Bargain Roundup: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Vooks

The former Xbox exclusive Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is finally swinging its way onto Nintendo Switch 2, complete on a game card and everything, but the deals are a little thin on the ground at this stage, and availability is a little patchy as well.

It appears all retailers are offering a preorder bonus of the “Last Crusade Pack,” which includes an outfit and a whip from the film.

Fingers crossed this port turns out great, as we haven’t seen much of the game since its initial reveal on the console.

Digital

Physical

Amazon

Big W

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – N/A

EB Games

Gamesmen

Harvey Norman

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – N/A

JB Hi-Fi

Mighty Ape

Target