Final Fantasy XIV Online is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 this August - Vooks

Nintendo fans were there when Final Fantasy began, they were there when the series jumped to PlayStation and they were there when Crystal Chronicles required a whole lot of faffing about to play. Needless to say that Nintendo and Final Fantasy have had quite the history, so when Nintendo fans began asking for Final Fantasy XIV to come to Switch or Switch 2, it was only a matter of time until it was announced and now it has been.

The game will arrive in August and while you won’t need Nintendo Switch Online to play this game, you will need a membership with the game itself. This is how it is on PlayStation, Xbox players need to have a Game Pass subscription to play, so Switch 2 players are one up there. There are two ways players can enjoy the game on Switch 2:

First-time players:

You buy the game and then buy a subscription to play it, which is how it is for all newcomers on other platforms

Existing players:

If you already play Final Fantasy XIV on another platform, you will still need to buy the game on Switch 2 and then start up a new subscription for that console. If you have an active subscription elsewhere, you will get a discounted rate on your Switch 2 subscription for as long as your other one is active. This is the important part, if your subscription on the other platform ends and you don’t renew it, your Switch 2 subscription will revert back to full price.

The team have announced they are going to hold a one month early access period, in which time they can test the servers and all other functions, to ensure it holds up, after that the game will officially be available. Something similar was done when the game came to Xbox a few years ago, so this is no real surprise.

There is no date for the release yet, beyond August, but given they have broadcasts quite frequently where they reveal new details all the time, it should not be long until we get the date.