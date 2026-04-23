Annapurna reveals a handful of Switch 2 titles, two out today - Vooks

Annapurna Interactive has announced a whole bunch of Switch 2 titles; some are out right now and some are on the way. Switch 2 versions of Sayonara Wild Hearts and Lorelei and the Laser Eyes are out today (with free upgrades). Both run at 4K resolution when docked; if you play at 1440p while docked, you can also hit 120 FPS. In handheld, the games run at the Switch 2 screen’s native 1080p at 120 FPS.

Sayonara Wild Hearts also has a new Remix Arcade mode, where the game gets faster and more challenging as you progress, with continuous randomised song segments.

After that, there’s a stream of releases: Stray arrives on May 28th with a Nintendo Switch 2 version (which also will have a free upgrade). On June 11th, to a T launches, followed by Wanderstop later that month on June 23rd.

You can see them all in action in the new trailer below.