Splatoon Raiders set to release on July 23rd, single-player focused - Vooks

Nintendo has just dropped the release date for Splatoon Raiders. It’s out on July 23rd, and we’ve also got a better look at the game and now know exactly what it is: a single-player focused adventure. Despite this, you’ll also be able to play through the game cooperatively with up to four players either online or through local wireless. The game’s difficulty and rewards scale depending on how many players you have.

Splat scores of enemies in Splatoon Raiders, a new single-player focused Splatoon game coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch 2. Play as the mechanic, working with Deep Cut – a trio of swashbuckling musicians – and venture out into the mysterious Spirhalite Islands in search of treasure! Customise your character, kit yourself out with mechanical Gadgets and a host of ink-flinging weapons, and take on waves of foes called Salmonids.

Alongside the release of the game there will be a three new amiibo for Shiver, Big Man and Frye in their get-up from the game. The bass of the amiibo fit together which makes them easier to display.

The game is available to preorder now on the eShop and is priced at $84.95 AUD, which is cheaper than Yoshi and the Mysterious Book. That game is one of the newer titles with lower digital pricing, so with this being cheaper than Yoshi, that means the physical version is also cheaper – now in at $99.95 AUD.

The amiibo, which are being offered as a three-pack will set you back $79.95 AUD.

It’s been 10 months since Nintendo announced this one, good to see something new about it.