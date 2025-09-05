Over 1100 Switch and Switch 2 games discounted in the eShop Blockbuster Sale

As if there wasn’t already enough to buy this week, Nintendo has dropped a ‘blockbuster’ sale with more than 1,100 games discounted, including some of their own. We’ve highlighted a range of titles at their lowest prices, along with Nintendo’s own picks. It’s a big list, so be sure to use the filter.

Sadly, most of the items in this sale end on the 14th of September, just a few days before Nintendo eShop credit goes on sale at Coles for 20% off. So there might not be a big sale when that happens, but there’s always something discounted anyway.

Nintendo Switch 2 Discounts

Vooks Team Highlights

Lowest Price Ever

✚ Prince of Persia™: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft) – $20.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 14/09) – 65% off

✚ Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $6.44 (Usually $42.95, ends 14/09) – 85% off

✚ Into the Breach (Subset Games) – $4.37 (Usually $17.50, ends 14/09) – 75% off

✚ Unicorn Overlord (Sega) – $37.98 (Usually $94.95, ends 14/09) – 60% off

✚ CARRION (Devolver Digital) – $7.49 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/09) – 75% off

✚ DRAGON BALL Z : KAKAROT + A new Power Awakens (Bandai Namco) – $3.49 (Usually $24.95, ends 21/09) – 86% off

✚ Red Dead Redemption (Rockstar Games) – $41.97 (Usually $69.95, ends 24/09) – 40% of

✚ Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (Rockstar Games) – $31.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 24/09) – 60% off

Other highlights

✚ 51 Worldwide Games (Nintendo) – $44.95 (Usually $59.95, ends 14/09) – 25% off

✚ Alien: Isolation (SEGA EUR) – $19.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 14/09) – 20% off

✚ Crysis Remastered (Crytek) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/09) – 60% off

✚ Cult of the Lamb (Devolver Digital) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 14/09) – 50% off

✚ Cuphead (StudioMDHR) – $20.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 14/09) – 30% off

✚ Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! (SEGA) – $39.98 (Usually $99.95, ends 14/09) – 60% off

✚ Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo) – $29.35 (Usually $41.95, ends 14/09) – 30% off

✚ Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour (Gearbox Publishing) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 24/09) – 80% off

✚ Etrian Odyssey HD (SEGA) – $23.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 14/09) – 60% off

✚ GRID™ Autosport (Codemasters) – $29.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 14/09) – 25% off

✚ Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Sunblink) – $45.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/09) – 25% off

✚ It Takes Two (Electronic Arts) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 14/09) – 50% off

✚ Little Nightmares II (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $13.18 (Usually $39.95, ends 21/09) – 67% off

✚ Mario Strikers: Battle League Football (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 14/09) – 33% off

✚ Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (CAPCOM) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 29/09) – 50% off

✚ Necrobarista – Final Pour – (Coconut Island Games) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 14/09) – 50% off

✚ Paradise Killer (Fellow Traveller) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/10) – 75% off

✚ Pokkén Tournament DX (Nintendo) – $59.95 (Usually $89.95, ends 14/09) – 33% off

✚ Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (SEGA) – $44.97 (Usually $99.95, ends 14/09) – 55% off

✚ Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical (Humble Games .) – $26.97 (Usually $44.95, ends 14/09) – 40% off

✚ Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo) – $59.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 14/09) – 25% off

✚ Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition (BANDAI NAMCO) – $15.99 (Usually $79.95, ends 21/09) – 80% off

✚ Turok Trilogy Bundle (Nightdive Studios) – $22.25 (Usually $89.00, ends 14/09) – 75% off

✚ WHAT THE GOLF? (Triband) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 14/09) – 60% off

✚ The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (CD PROJEKT) – $14.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 14/09) – 75% off

Nintendo’s Highlights

Everything else