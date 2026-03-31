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All the Switch & Switch 2 deals in EB Games' latest sale - Vooks

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All the Switch & Switch 2 deals in EB Games’ latest sale

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All the Switch & Switch 2 deals in EB Games’ latest sale

They didn't even give it a name.
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It’s Easter, it’s school holidays, there’s a day ending in Y, whatever the case it’s time for EB Games’ sale at this particular time of the year, and that means some deals on Switch and Switch 2 games.

We’ve got them all listed below, and it’s great to see Nintendo Switch 2 discounts flying in already. EB Games sometimes puts code-in-box in the title of their games and sometimes not, but most of the Switch 2 games are that even if it doesn’t say so (sorry).

No such worry for Switch games, although the dreaded code-in-a-box is there instead.

Nintendo Switch 2

Sale PriceWasDiscount
Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster$19.00$59.9568%
WWE 2K25 (Code-In-A-Box)$28.00$29.957%
NBA 2K26 (Game Key Card)$36.00$119.9570%
Maxx Tech – Turbo Boost Racing Kit for Nintendo Switch 1&2$36.00$44.9520%
Yakuza Kiwami$36.00$59.9540%
Yakuza Kiwami II$36.00$59.9540%
Goodnight Universe$36.00$59.9540%
Split Fiction (Code-in-a-Box)$47.00$69.9533%
Street Fighter 6: Year 1-2 Fighters Edition$47.00$79.9541%
Cronos: The New Dawn$47.00$99.9553%
EA Sports FC 26$47.00$109.9557%
Little Nightmares III$47.00$64.9528%
Fortnite Darkfire & Ice Bundle (Code-In-A-Box)$47.00$59.9522%
Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny$47.00$79.9541%
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment$57.00$109.9548%
Kirby Air Riders$57.00$109.9548%
FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Intergrade$57.00$69.9519%
FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Intergrade (Includes Magic: The Gathering – FINAL FANTASY Play Booster)$57.00$69.9519%
Two Point Museum – Explorer Edition$57.00$79.9529%
Assassin’s Creed Shadows$68.00$89.9524%
Octopath Traveler 0$68.00$89.9524%
Star Wars Outlaws – Gold Edition$68.00$89.9524%
Hogwarts Legacy$68.00$99.9532%
Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut$68.00$89.9524%
Civilization VII Code-In-A-Box$68.00$109.9538%
Pokemon Legends: Z-A$77.00$109.9530%
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond$77.00$109.9530%
Dragon Quest VII Reimagined$77.00$99.9523%
Sonic X Shadow Generations$77.00$99.9523%
Dynasty Warriors Origins$77.00$119.9536%
Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar$77.00$109.9530%
Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake$77.00$99.9523%
Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition$88.00$119.9527%
Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO$88.00$109.9520%
Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma$88.00$119.9527%
Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection$98.00$109.9511%
Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection – Deluxe Edition$118.00$149.9521%

Nintendo Switch

Game NameSale PriceWasPercent 
My Universe: Career Collection 2-in-1 (Doctors & Nurses + School Teacher)$9.00$19.9555%
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions – Deluxe Edition (Code-In-A-Box)$9.00$14.9540%
My Universe: Style Pack 2-in-1 (Fashion Boutique + Interior Designer)$9.00$19.9555%
My Universe: Culinary Edition 2-in-1 (Cooking Star Restaurant + Green Adventure)$9.00$19.9555%
Wild Card Football$9.00$39.9577%
Make Way (Code-In-A-Box)$15.00$19.9525%
Sociable Soccer 25 (Code-In-A-Box)$15.00$19.9525%
Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection (Code-In-A-Box)$15.00$24.9540%
Asterix & Obelix: Slap them All!$15.00$19.9525%
NBA 2K25 CIAB NS$15.00$19.9525%
Carnival Games (Code-In-A-Box)$19.00$29.9537%
Mario + Rabbids® Sparks of Hope – Standard Edition – Code-in-a-Box$19.00$29.9537%
VED$19.00$29.9537%
Bioshock The Collection (Code-in-a-Box)$23.00$29.9523%
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown$23.00$29.9523%
Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition (Code-in-a-Box)$23.00$29.9523%
NBA 2K26 (Code-In-A-Box)$28.00$39.9530%
LEGO 2K Drive (Code-In-A-Box)$28.00$39.9530%
Nick Jr. Party Adventure$28.00$39.9530%
SpongeBob SquarePants™: The Patrick Star Game$28.00$39.9530%
Catherine Full Body (Code-In-A-Box)$28.00$39.9530%
Chrono Cross – The Radical Dreamers Edition (Code-In-A-Box)$28.00$39.9530%
Samurai Academy: Paws of Fury$28.00$49.9544%
Hundred Days$28.00$39.9530%
Final Fantasy VIII (Code-In-A-Box)$28.00$39.9530%
Matchbox Driving Adventures$28.00$39.9530%
Maxx Tech Mad Bullets Kit for Nintendo Switch 1&2$36.00$44.9520%
It Takes Two$36.00$59.9540%
MySims™: Cozy Bundle$36.00$59.9540%
Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots$36.00$49.9528%
Maxx Tech Duck Quack Shoot! Kit for Nintendo Switch 1&2$36.00$44.9520%
Let’s Sing 2026 – Standalone Game$36.00$59.9540%
Care Bears: Unlock the Magic$36.00$49.9528%
NBA Bounce$36.00$49.9528%
EA Sports FC 25$36.00$49.9528%
Maxx Tech – Tip Top Table Tennis Kit for Nintendo Switch 1&2$36.00$44.9520%
Garfield Kart 2 All You Can Drift$36.00$59.9540%
BRATZ Rhythm & Style$36.00$79.9555%
Double Dragon Revive – Limited Edition$36.00$59.9540%
Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley & Skytree Village$36.00$59.9540%
Monster Jam Showdown$36.00$59.9540%
SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance (Code-In-A-Box)$36.00$59.9540%
Asterix & Obelix: Mission Babylon – Day One Edition$36.00$69.9549%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Code-In-A-Box)$36.00$49.9528%
Barbie: Project Friendship$36.00$69.9549%
House Flipper Pets Edition$36.00$59.9540%
Dysmantle$36.00$59.9540%
Nice Day for Fishing$36.00$54.9534%
Mario + Rabbids® Kingdom Battle / Mario + Rabbids® Sparks of Hope (Code-In-A-Box)$36.00$49.9528%
Asterix Maxi Collection$36.00$49.9528%
Just Dance 2025 (Code-in-a-Box)$36.00$49.9528%
LEGO® Horizon Adventures™$36.00$109.9567%
Stardew Valley$47.00$69.9533%
Poppy Playtime Triple Pack$47.00$69.9533%
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2$47.00$69.9533%
LEGO Party!$47.00$89.9548%
Bluey The Videogame$47.00$69.9533%
EA Sports FC 26$47.00$89.9548%
Little Nightmares III$47.00$64.9528%
Aussie Rules Evolution 2$47.00$69.9533%
100 in 1 Game Collection$47.00$69.9533%
Rugby League Raw$47.00$69.9533%
Rooftops & Alleys Dual Pack Edition$47.00$59.9522%
Goosebumps: Terror in Little Creek$47.00$69.9533%
House of the Dead 2 Remake: Infect’edition$47.00$59.9522%
Fortnite Darkfire & Ice Bundle (Code-In-A-Box)$47.00$59.9522%
Batman Arkham Trilogy$47.00$69.9533%
Tomb Raider IV-VI Remaster$47.00$69.9533%
PAW Patrol Rescue Wheels: Championship$47.00$69.9533%
Chicken Run: Eggstraction$47.00$69.9533%
The Grinch Christmas Adventures – Merry & Mischievous Edition$47.00$69.9533%
Oddworld Anthology: The Unlikely Heroes Collection$47.00$79.9541%
Civilization VII$47.00$79.9541%
Bye Sweet Carole$47.00$69.9533%
NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound$47.00$59.9522%
Dora: Rainforest Rescue$47.00$69.9533%
Fruitbus$47.00$59.9522%
Double Dragon Revive – Deluxe Edition$47.00$89.9548%
Hogwarts Legacy$47.00$69.9533%
Little Friends: Puppy Island$47.00$69.9533%
Life is Strange Double Exposure$47.00$69.9533%
Sports Camp: A 35-Game Adventure$47.00$69.9533%
Pokemon Legends: Z-A$57.00$89.9537%
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond$57.00$89.9537%
Tales of The Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game$57.00$79.9529%
PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC$57.00$69.9519%
DreamWorks Gabby’s Dollhouse: Ready to Party$57.00$79.9529%
Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cozy Edition$57.00$79.9529%
Tomb Raider IV-VI Remaster Deluxe Edition$57.00$99.9543%
Turok Trilogy Bundle$57.00$89.9537%
Hello Kitty and Friends Freeze Tag Party$57.00$79.9529%
Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana$57.00$79.9529%
Power Rangers Rita’s Rewind – Deluxe Edition$57.00$99.9543%
Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar$57.00$89.9537%
Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army$57.00$79.9529%
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate – Deluxe Edition$57.00$79.9529%
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds$68.00$99.9532%
Dragon Quest VII Reimagined$68.00$89.9524%
Let’s Sing 2026 – 2-Mic Bundle$68.00$99.9532%
Octopath Traveler 0$68.00$89.9524%
Carmen Sandiego 40th Anniversary$68.00$89.9524%
Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake$68.00$89.9524%
Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection$77.00$89.9514%
Terminator 2D: NO FATE – Day One Edition$77.00$99.9523%
Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO$88.00$99.9512%
Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection – Deluxe Edition$108.00$129.9517%

Tags: Nintendo Download Updates

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