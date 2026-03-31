All the Switch & Switch 2 deals in EB Games' latest sale - Vooks

|My Universe: Career Collection 2-in-1 (Doctors & Nurses + School Teacher)
|$9.00
|$19.95
|55%
|Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions – Deluxe Edition (Code-In-A-Box)
|$9.00
|$14.95
|40%
|My Universe: Style Pack 2-in-1 (Fashion Boutique + Interior Designer)
|$9.00
|$19.95
|55%
|My Universe: Culinary Edition 2-in-1 (Cooking Star Restaurant + Green Adventure)
|$9.00
|$19.95
|55%
|Wild Card Football
|$9.00
|$39.95
|77%
|Make Way (Code-In-A-Box)
|$15.00
|$19.95
|25%
|Sociable Soccer 25 (Code-In-A-Box)
|$15.00
|$19.95
|25%
|Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection (Code-In-A-Box)
|$15.00
|$24.95
|40%
|Asterix & Obelix: Slap them All!
|$15.00
|$19.95
|25%
|NBA 2K25 CIAB NS
|$15.00
|$19.95
|25%
|Carnival Games (Code-In-A-Box)
|$19.00
|$29.95
|37%
|Mario + Rabbids® Sparks of Hope – Standard Edition – Code-in-a-Box
|$19.00
|$29.95
|37%
|VED
|$19.00
|$29.95
|37%
|Bioshock The Collection (Code-in-a-Box)
|$23.00
|$29.95
|23%
|Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
|$23.00
|$29.95
|23%
|Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition (Code-in-a-Box)
|$23.00
|$29.95
|23%
|NBA 2K26 (Code-In-A-Box)
|$28.00
|$39.95
|30%
|LEGO 2K Drive (Code-In-A-Box)
|$28.00
|$39.95
|30%
|Nick Jr. Party Adventure
|$28.00
|$39.95
|30%
|SpongeBob SquarePants™: The Patrick Star Game
|$28.00
|$39.95
|30%
|Catherine Full Body (Code-In-A-Box)
|$28.00
|$39.95
|30%
|Chrono Cross – The Radical Dreamers Edition (Code-In-A-Box)
|$28.00
|$39.95
|30%
|Samurai Academy: Paws of Fury
|$28.00
|$49.95
|44%
|Hundred Days
|$28.00
|$39.95
|30%
|Final Fantasy VIII (Code-In-A-Box)
|$28.00
|$39.95
|30%
|Matchbox Driving Adventures
|$28.00
|$39.95
|30%
|Maxx Tech Mad Bullets Kit for Nintendo Switch 1&2
|$36.00
|$44.95
|20%
|It Takes Two
|$36.00
|$59.95
|40%
|MySims™: Cozy Bundle
|$36.00
|$59.95
|40%
|Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|Maxx Tech Duck Quack Shoot! Kit for Nintendo Switch 1&2
|$36.00
|$44.95
|20%
|Let’s Sing 2026 – Standalone Game
|$36.00
|$59.95
|40%
|Care Bears: Unlock the Magic
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|NBA Bounce
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|EA Sports FC 25
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|Maxx Tech – Tip Top Table Tennis Kit for Nintendo Switch 1&2
|$36.00
|$44.95
|20%
|Garfield Kart 2 All You Can Drift
|$36.00
|$59.95
|40%
|BRATZ Rhythm & Style
|$36.00
|$79.95
|55%
|Double Dragon Revive – Limited Edition
|$36.00
|$59.95
|40%
|Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley & Skytree Village
|$36.00
|$59.95
|40%
|Monster Jam Showdown
|$36.00
|$59.95
|40%
|SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance (Code-In-A-Box)
|$36.00
|$59.95
|40%
|Asterix & Obelix: Mission Babylon – Day One Edition
|$36.00
|$69.95
|49%
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Code-In-A-Box)
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|Barbie: Project Friendship
|$36.00
|$69.95
|49%
|House Flipper Pets Edition
|$36.00
|$59.95
|40%
|Dysmantle
|$36.00
|$59.95
|40%
|Nice Day for Fishing
|$36.00
|$54.95
|34%
|Mario + Rabbids® Kingdom Battle / Mario + Rabbids® Sparks of Hope (Code-In-A-Box)
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|Asterix Maxi Collection
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|Just Dance 2025 (Code-in-a-Box)
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|LEGO® Horizon Adventures™
|$36.00
|$109.95
|67%
|Stardew Valley
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Poppy Playtime Triple Pack
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|LEGO Party!
|$47.00
|$89.95
|48%
|Bluey The Videogame
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|EA Sports FC 26
|$47.00
|$89.95
|48%
|Little Nightmares III
|$47.00
|$64.95
|28%
|Aussie Rules Evolution 2
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|100 in 1 Game Collection
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Rugby League Raw
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Rooftops & Alleys Dual Pack Edition
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Goosebumps: Terror in Little Creek
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|House of the Dead 2 Remake: Infect’edition
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Fortnite Darkfire & Ice Bundle (Code-In-A-Box)
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Batman Arkham Trilogy
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Tomb Raider IV-VI Remaster
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|PAW Patrol Rescue Wheels: Championship
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Chicken Run: Eggstraction
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|The Grinch Christmas Adventures – Merry & Mischievous Edition
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Oddworld Anthology: The Unlikely Heroes Collection
|$47.00
|$79.95
|41%
|Civilization VII
|$47.00
|$79.95
|41%
|Bye Sweet Carole
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Dora: Rainforest Rescue
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Fruitbus
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Double Dragon Revive – Deluxe Edition
|$47.00
|$89.95
|48%
|Hogwarts Legacy
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Little Friends: Puppy Island
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Life is Strange Double Exposure
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Sports Camp: A 35-Game Adventure
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Pokemon Legends: Z-A
|$57.00
|$89.95
|37%
|Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
|$57.00
|$89.95
|37%
|Tales of The Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game
|$57.00
|$79.95
|29%
|PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC
|$57.00
|$69.95
|19%
|DreamWorks Gabby’s Dollhouse: Ready to Party
|$57.00
|$79.95
|29%
|Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cozy Edition
|$57.00
|$79.95
|29%
|Tomb Raider IV-VI Remaster Deluxe Edition
|$57.00
|$99.95
|43%
|Turok Trilogy Bundle
|$57.00
|$89.95
|37%
|Hello Kitty and Friends Freeze Tag Party
|$57.00
|$79.95
|29%
|Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana
|$57.00
|$79.95
|29%
|Power Rangers Rita’s Rewind – Deluxe Edition
|$57.00
|$99.95
|43%
|Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar
|$57.00
|$89.95
|37%
|Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army
|$57.00
|$79.95
|29%
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate – Deluxe Edition
|$57.00
|$79.95
|29%
|Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
|$68.00
|$99.95
|32%
|Dragon Quest VII Reimagined
|$68.00
|$89.95
|24%
|Let’s Sing 2026 – 2-Mic Bundle
|$68.00
|$99.95
|32%
|Octopath Traveler 0
|$68.00
|$89.95
|24%
|Carmen Sandiego 40th Anniversary
|$68.00
|$89.95
|24%
|Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake
|$68.00
|$89.95
|24%
|Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
|$77.00
|$89.95
|14%
|Terminator 2D: NO FATE – Day One Edition
|$77.00
|$99.95
|23%
|Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
|$88.00
|$99.95
|12%
|Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection – Deluxe Edition
|$108.00
|$129.95
|17%
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