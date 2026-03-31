All the Switch & Switch 2 deals in EB Games' latest sale - Vooks

It’s Easter, it’s school holidays, there’s a day ending in Y, whatever the case it’s time for EB Games’ sale at this particular time of the year, and that means some deals on Switch and Switch 2 games.

We’ve got them all listed below, and it’s great to see Nintendo Switch 2 discounts flying in already. EB Games sometimes puts code-in-box in the title of their games and sometimes not, but most of the Switch 2 games are that even if it doesn’t say so (sorry).

No such worry for Switch games, although the dreaded code-in-a-box is there instead.

Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch