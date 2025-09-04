Nintendo eShop cards will be 20% off at Coles from September 17th

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — Coles is offering 20% off Nintendo eShop cards from September 17th. This is only the second eShop card discount since the Switch 2 launched, but it’s the big one: none of that 10% off business, the full 20% this time around.

The $30, $60, and $100 denominations will be on sale, with a limit of five gift cards per customer.

That means you’ll be able to grab credit at the following prices:

$100 eShop card becomes $80

$60 eShop card becomes $48

$30 eShop card becomes $24

That also means in the land of Nintendo Switch 2, it’ll be the first chance to get some good discounts on games that might not otherwise go on sale at all.

It means something like Donkey Kong Bananza is now $87.96, or an upgrade pack for like Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World drops to $24. The best bet though is to use them on games already on sale, and hopefully we’ll have an eShop sale soon – maybe even at the same time. With Hollow Knight: Silksong out today, do you hold off or dive right in? So many options.

We figured Coles might be back for the 20% off deal in September, they did last year, and the year before that. Remember you can stock up to $300 on your Nintendo Account and put it away for a rainy day.

Cards will be on sale from September 17th until September 23rd, 2025.