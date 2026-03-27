Fallout 4 on Switch 2 adds DLSS support in latest patch - Vooks

Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition, which already ran and looked pretty good on the Nintendo Switch 2, has been updated to add DLSS support in the latest patch. In both the 60fps and 40fps modes, the game now supports the technology and everything looks just that little bit better. DLSS will turn off in menus, otherwise it can ruin text. You can also now change between the different FPS modes in the game without having to exit out, so it’s easier to play around with and see how you prefer it to look.

A whole bunch of other bug fixes for graphics, controls, and saving and loading as well. Great to see continued support for this one, and hopefully one day they’ll add gyro controls as well.