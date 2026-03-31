Aussie Bargain Roundup: Pragmata (Switch 2) - Vooks

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We’ve been waiting to do this one for a while, but it didn’t make sense until one piece of the puzzle was listed. Pragmata is releasing on April 17th, 2026, and so is the Diana amiibo and now we have a listing for it on the My Nintendo Store. Hold onto your wallets though, it’s a massive $49.95 for what looks like a regular sized amiibo.

Pragmata we’ve covered with a preview already, and like Resident Evil Requiem, it looks like it’ll be pushing the Switch 2, you can find out for yourself already with a demo available as well.

As for bargains, limited stores are stocking the game, but here’s what we’ve found so far. Probably one of those, preorder now or miss out cases we think.

Digital

Physical

Big W

EB Games

Gamesmen

JB Hi-Fi

Mighty Ape

My Nintendo Store