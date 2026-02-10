Aussie Bargain Roundup: Pokémon Pokopia

This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through these links, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

We won’t be waiting long into 2026 for a new Pokémon game, with the upcoming Pokémon Pokopia arriving soon — and we’ve already spotted some bargains for it.

Unfortunately, Pokémon Pokopia also has the distinction of being the first “first-party” game to release on a Game Key Card, which will no doubt affect a lot of people’s decision to buy the game, and may even push some towards going digital instead.

That said, there are currently a few good deals on the physical version that might just make you forget about the whole Game Key Card thing. Target has had the game listed for preorder at $85 for a while, and while you can’t preorder it at that price right this minute, it will be available at launch for that price. You can also order it through the Kmart website (via Target — that whole marketplace rubbish) if you want to lock it in.

Amazon has now matched that price as well, which isn’t bad at nearly 23% off on launch day.

Pokémon Pokopia is out on March 5th, 2026 and is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2.

Amazon

Big W

EB Games

Pokémon Pokopia – $109.95

Has a trade in deal, $49 when you trade in two Xbox Series X, Switch or PlayStation 5 games.

Preorder bonus: Potted Plant: Flat Leaf Plant in game item from Mystery Gift

eShop (digital)

Hardly Normal

Pokémon Pokopia – $98

The Gamesmen

JB Hi-Fi

Pokemon Pokopia – $89

Preorder bonus: Pottle Plant: Flat Leaf Plant in game item from Mystery Gift

Mighty Ape

My Nintendo Store

Officeworks

Target