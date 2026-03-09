Aussie Bargain Roundup: Monster Hunter Stories 3 Twisted Reflection - Vooks

This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through these links, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
There’s no stopping Capcom. Hot off Resident Evil Requiem, and soon to land with Pragmata, smack bang in the middle is Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection.
Announced all the way back in July last year, this one has been coming for a while and it kind of snuck up on us. Luckily there’s still some stock around the place, but in the way of bargains? Not so much. If you’re well into Monster Hunter too then you’ll be after the amiibo, and those things aren’t cheap at all.
Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection is out on March 13th, 2026. It will be a Game Key Card release.
Here’s what we’ve found so far.
Amazon
- Monster Hunter Stories 3 Twisted Reflection – $109.95
- Note the shipping date, which appears to be March 24th
Big W
- Monster Hunter Stories 3 Twisted Reflection – $109
- Appears to be sold out
EB Games
eShop (digital)
- Monster Hunter Stories 3 Twisted Reflection – $107.96
- Monster Hunter Stories 3 Twisted Reflection Premium Deluxe Edition – $152.95
- Demo available
Gamesmen
JB Hi-Fi
Monster Hunter Stories 3 Twisted Reflection – $119
Mightyape
Monster Hunter Stories 3 Twisted Reflection – $119
My Nintendo Store
- Ratha amiibo – $49.95
- Ratha V amiibo – $49.95
- Rudy amiibo – $39.95
Officeworks
Target
- N/A
2 Comments
lol, what’s with the Monster energy drinks link for Officworks?
Also, Amazon don’t seem to have their own proper listing for this game. I’ve been looking on there for a while now and the only option they seem to have is the link above which is from a 3rd party seller – City of Games. Decent price and Amazon will still step in if anything goes wrong – but just a heads up. May also explain the release date being the 24th of March instead of the actual street date – 13/03/26.
You might be hunting…. for a Monster. (since they don’t have the game)