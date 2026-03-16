Aussie Bargain Roundup: Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - Vooks

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The wacky Nintendo Switch 2 Edition names continue, this time with everyone’s favourite Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, now itself a Switch 2 Edition. Unlike Super Mario Bros. Wonder, where the upgrade is $30, this one is a mere $8. So if you already own the game, the digital upgrade is the only option for you (unless you really want an entirely new box?).

Otherwise, if you’ve never jumped on the Xenoblade train, there are multiple ways to get started. Upgrading the original version is the cheapest option, but it also doesn’t look as good on the shelf. To make things even more complicated, the upgrade is out now, so you could just order any of this right now and play.

Makes me wonder if I should have even bothered to write all that, but here we are. Why you contemplate that, why not read our review?

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition Nintendo Switch 2 Edition physical edition is out on April 16th, 2026.

DIGITAL

PHYSICAL

Amazon

EB Games

Gamesmen

JB Hi-Fi

Mighty Ape

My Nintendo Store

Officeworks

Target