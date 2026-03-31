AFL 26 out now for Nintendo Switch 2, physical version on the way too - Vooks

Surprise, Big Ant Studios has dropped AFL 26 onto the Nintendo Switch 2 and it’s available right now.

The game popped up on the eShop today, and there’s also a physical version on the way too, albeit it is a Game Key Card. The eShop listing may be up too, but there’s no physical listings just yet, but they should be coming into stores eventually.

AFL 26, which features Brownlow Medallist Patrick Cripps and AFLW star Ebony Marinoff on the cover, will include an enhanced single-player mode, new marking and goal-kicking mechanics, interchange management, a Hall of Fame, and a completely revamped bumping system. Rookie Career mode and Pro Team mode will also be available from day one. In addition to the 1,200 AFL and AFLW players and all official AFL stadiums.