Nintendo Switch 2 hits forecast sales in maiden year as Pokopia, Tomodachi Life go big - Vooks

It’s end of fiscal year time for Nintendo and the results are in. This is the first fiscal year with the Switch 2 in it obviously as well, so we can gather some insight into how that’s heading compared to what’s come before it and the competition.

But first, Nintendo sold through a massive 19.86 million Nintendo Switch units in the year ending March 31st, 2026. This is exactly on target with projections. However, Nintendo has a lower figure for year two of the Switch 2, with the company projecting just 16.50 million units to be sold. This is due to the impact of “rising component prices, particularly for memory” and tariffs.

Source: Nintendo IR

Nintendo has also announced price rises worldwide for the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch and even Nintendo Switch Online in some regions.

Source: Nintendo IR

The original Nintendo Switch is now at 155.92 million consoles sold, with sales really slowing down there, which is to be expected. Don’t expect many more Switch games either, as Nintendo says: “We will strive to leverage the hardware installed base and rich software lineup to expand software sales, including sales of evergreen titles, and to maintain engagement.”

Source: Nintendo IR

Software was great for Nintendo though, with both Pokémon Pokopia and the digital releases of Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen both moving 4 million units in less than a month. Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is also a success, with 3.8 million units sold in just two weeks. Huge!

With the world the way it is, these are good figures for the past year. The real test will be the coming months.

Nintendo Switch 2

Switch 2 Hardware

Nintendo Switch 2 total: 19.86m (up from 17.37m)

Switch 2 Software Million Sellers Updates

Pokémon Pokopia – 2.41m (excludes Japan), however it is > 4m worldwide (in first 5 weeks)

(excludes Japan), however it is > 4m worldwide (in first 5 weeks) Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream – 3.8m (in first two weeks on sale)

The below games did not sell more than 1 million copies

Mario Tennis Fever

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park

Switch 2 Software Million Sellers Updates

Nintendo Switch

Switch Hardware

Nintendo Switch total: 155.92m (Up from 155.37m)

– Nintendo Switch: 160k this quarter

– Nintendo Switch Lite: 160k this quarter

– Nintendo Switch OLED Model: 230k this quarter

Switch Software Million Sellers Updates

Pokémon Fire Red & Pokémon Leaf Green – 4.00m

Evergreen Million Sellers