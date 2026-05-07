Plushies of the new look Star Fox cast are on the way - Vooks

There was a new Star Fox game announced today, it is a reimagining of Star Fox 64 with entirely new graphics, new cutscenes, voice acting, content, and more. There’s also a new look for the team with Fox, Falco, Peppy and Slippy all looking animal-like.

And if those new designs have you wanting to own your own Star Fox team, you’ll soon be able to in plushie form. Alongside the game in late June, Japanese company San-ei Co will be releasing new Star Fox plushies of the team, all around 30cm tall and retailing for 3,300 yen (around $30AUD).

We’ll let you know if we find any retailers stocking them here, or shipping them to Australia.