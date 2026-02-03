Beyond all expectations, Nintendo Switch 2 crosses 17 million sold

Nintendo have revealed their sales numbers for the quarter ending December 31st, 2025 and you know what, it is not all doom as many were expecting. Nintendo Switch 2 sold a respectable 7.01m consoles, which is just shy of the Nintendo Switch’s 7.23m during its first holiday break.

As you can see below, Switch 2 broke through 15m units in Sell-Through around 30 weeks on sale, with the Switch taking around a year to do the same.

As you can see from the image below, the numbers were fairly decent for Nintendo Switch 2, with Mario Kart World selling almost another 5m copies in the previous quarter. The one number that might look a little low is the 3.89m for Pokémon Legends: Z-Am but that is only for physical copies sold, any Switch 2 console bundle with the game is lumped into the 8.41m that Switch reports as.

The Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 release for Nintendo Switch also did fairly well, shipping 2.5mrea copies. It was also the first release as part of the 40th anniversary celebration for Super Mario Bros, there is a lot still to come, including new amiibo and that talking flower. The next release from this line-up will be Mario Tennis Fever, which you can use our bargain guide to ace the discounts for it.

The Nintendo Switch is now also the best selling Nintendo console ever (155.37m), now surpassing the sales of the Nintendo DS (154.02m). In a fun update, Nintendo Switch 2 is no longer the worst selling home console from Nintendo, as it has sold about 4m more consoles than the Wii U, so order has been restored.

Nintendo Switch 2

Switch 2 Hardware

Nintendo Switch 2 total: 17.37m (up from 10.36m)

Switch 2 Software Million Sellers Updates

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition did not sell more than 1m copies

Switch 2 Software Million Sellers Updates

Nintendo Switch

Switch Hardware

Nintendo Switch total: 155.37m (Up from 154.01m)

– Nintendo Switch: 430k this quarter

– Nintendo Switch Lite: 350k this quarter

– Nintendo Switch OLED Model: 580k this quarter

Switch Software Million Sellers Updates

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond did not sell more than 1m copies

Evergreen Million Sellers