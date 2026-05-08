Nintendo raising Switch 2, Switch and Switch Online prices - including Australia and New Zealand - Vooks



Update: Nintendo Australia has confirmed that we’ll also be hit with price changes, but just for the Nintendo Switch 2 console by itself. The current Mario Kart World and upcoming Pokémon Pokopia bundle pricing hasn’t been changed.

The new price will kick in from September 1st, 2026, so you have some time to pick up a console before then at the older price.

Current Price New Price (from September 1st) Australian Nintendo Switch 2 console $699.95 $769.95 New Zealand Nintendo Switch 2 Console NZ$799.95 NZ$969.95

Original Story: Alongside Nintendo’s financial results for the year, the company has today announced price increases for the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Online.

So far, the changes apply to Japan, Europe, Canada and the United States. We’ve reached out to Nintendo Australia to see if there are any changes for us here in Australia, and will report back when we hear more.

The price changes also kick in on different dates and vary in amount depending on the region. In Japan the price increases start from May 25th, 2026 and everyone else has a longer wait with prices kicking in from September 1st, 2026.

Nintendo Switch 2

Current Price New Price Japanese-Language System

(Japan Only) ¥49,980 ¥59,980 United States $449.99 $499.99 Canada $629.99 $679.99 Europe €469.99 €499.99

Nintendo Switch

Current Price New Price Japan – Nintendo Switch (OLED Model） ¥37,980 ¥47,980 Japan – Nintendo Switch ¥32,978 ¥43,980 Japan – Nintendo Switch Lite ¥21,978 ¥29,980

Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo has only listed the price rises for Japan so far, along with a warning that a price increase is also coming for South Korea. Whether more regions will see an increase remains to be seen.

Nintendo Switch Online Current Price Revised Price Individual

membership 1 month ¥306 ¥400 3 months ¥815 ¥1,000 12 months ¥2,400 ¥3,000 Family

membership 12 months ¥4,500 ¥5,800

Nintendo Switch Online +

Expansion Pack Current Price Revised Price Individual

membership 12 months ¥4,900 ¥5,900 Family

membership 12 months ¥8,900 ¥9,900

All prices in local currencies. United States and Canadian Pricing do not include tax. European prices include tax.