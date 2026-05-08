New Star Fox game gets surprise early Nintendo Music release - Vooks

Listen to the sounds of the new Star Fox now!

Yesterday morning, Nintendo surprised us all with a sudden Star Fox-themed Nintendo Direct, where the company announced a brand-new game in the series — a ground-up remake of Star Fox 64 (aka Lylat Wars) for the Nintendo Switch 2.

And now, to celebrate the announcement, Nintendo has released a special selection of tracks from the game on Nintendo Music. Ten tracks are available in the special release, including redone versions of iconic tracks from Star Fox 64 including Corneria, Star Wolf’s Theme, and Mission Accomplished.

Might want to hang on to something! .𖥔 ݁ ˖ ᯓ ✈︎



Star Fox barrel rolls onto #NintendoMusic: https://t.co/kDTVe96qZC pic.twitter.com/EehlqZxEEv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 8, 2026

Here’s the full list of tracks available in the Star Fox special release for Nintendo Music:

Title Theme

Opening Theme

Corneria

Star Map

Meteo

Area 6

Star Wolf’s Theme

Main Menu

Venom Incident

Mission Accomplished

Star Fox will be released on the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 25, 2026. It’ll cost $84.95 digitally and $99.95 physically, following Nintendo’s new pricing scheme for digital Switch 2 titles.