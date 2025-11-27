Bandai Namco Singapore to become Nintendo Studios Singapore in shares acquisition

Nintendo’s relationship with Bandai Namco is getting even stronger, with Nintendo acquiring shares in Bandai Namco Studios Singapore. The studio will now become a subsidiary of Nintendo and be renamed Nintendo Studios Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Nintendo is acquiring 80% of the company’s shares and will acquire the remainder at a later stage. Nintendo says the acquisition is intended to “strengthen the development structure of the Nintendo Group”.

Bandai Namco Studios Singapore has previously worked with Nintendo on Kirby Air Riders and Splatoon 3. This is the second piece of Nintendo and Singapore related news, with the company announcing back in September that it was opening a new branch in the country. Nintendo Singapore Pte. Ltd. is being established to help accelerate Nintendo’s business in Southeast Asia.