Bandai Namco Singapore to become Nintendo Studios Singapore in shares acquisition
A rare Nintendo acquisition.
Nintendo’s relationship with Bandai Namco is getting even stronger, with Nintendo acquiring shares in Bandai Namco Studios Singapore. The studio will now become a subsidiary of Nintendo and be renamed Nintendo Studios Singapore Pte. Ltd.
Nintendo is acquiring 80% of the company’s shares and will acquire the remainder at a later stage. Nintendo says the acquisition is intended to “strengthen the development structure of the Nintendo Group”.
Bandai Namco Studios Singapore has previously worked with Nintendo on Kirby Air Riders and Splatoon 3. This is the second piece of Nintendo and Singapore related news, with the company announcing back in September that it was opening a new branch in the country. Nintendo Singapore Pte. Ltd. is being established to help accelerate Nintendo’s business in Southeast Asia.
BNSS was established as one of Bandai Namco Group’s overseas bases and is a development company with strong expertise in creating in-game art assets. It has contributed to the development of Nintendo titles, including the Splatoon series, and has an ongoing business relationship with Nintendo.
Considering this business record, Nintendo has made the decision to acquire shares in BNSS to strengthen the development structure of the Nintendo Group.
Subject to the satisfaction of all relevant customary conditions for transactions of this nature, Nintendo plans to acquire 80% of BNSS shares on April 1, 2026. The remaining shares will be acquired after a certain period, once the subsidiary’s operations have stabilized.
Source: Nintendo IR