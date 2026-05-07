Nintendo Download Updates (W18) Chicken Feet - Vooks

It’s been a busy couple of weeks, and now things are just a little bit quiet. Well, at least on Nintendo Switch 2, with just the very good (from what we’re hearing) Mixtape releasing as the highlight of the new releases. Oh and it’s made here in Australia.
Then it’s once again time to look at the complete dreck releasing on the Switch, and we had to look hard for something worth taking a look at. Maybe, Duck Side of the Moon, or Lost Twins 2?
How about that Star Fox game, a fair and normal reaction to a new game announcement huh?
Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases
|Game Title
|Currently
|Usually
|Arcade Archives 2 ARKANOID (HAMSTER)
|$13.50
|–
|Blood: Refreshed Supply™ – Nintendo Switch™ 2 Edition (Nightdive Studios)
|$45.95
|–
|Console Archives MAGMAX (HAMSTER)
|$10.50
|–
|Mixtape (Annapurna Interactive)
|$26.55
|$29.50
Nintendo Switch New Releases
|Game Title
|Currently
|Usually
|To Farm Lands: Sowing Fields (Afil Games)
|$5.25
|$7.50
|Akita: Legends Squad (UMURO)
|$15.00
|–
|Akuma Rise (KEMCO)
|$27.00
|$30.00
|Antique Backgammon (Soroka Games)
|$9.00
|–
|Axe Cop (Penguin Pop Games)
|$15.00
|–
|Barbarous: Survivor’s Quest (QubicGames)
|$7.50
|–
|Bear No Grudge (Jonathan Francis)
|$11.70
|–
|Bird Game III (Fun Games Studio)
|$7.00
|–
|Blackspot (Elushis)
|$6.00
|–
|Bodycamera FPS (TrueMotion Interactive)
|$10.00
|–
|Chicken Rescue (Brainium Games)
|$7.50
|–
|Chorus of Carcosa (Contrast Games)
|$17.95
|–
|Claim the Forest: Settling Peace (Afil Games)
|$7.50
|–
|Codename: Black Crow (Ratalaika Games)
|$14.99
|–
|Cozy Cat Cafe (Iurie)
|$8.99
|$9.99
|Decline’s Drops (Moulin aux Bulles)
|$22.50
|–
|Doll Defenders (eastasiasoft)
|$6.00
|$7.50
|Drift & Stunt Mania (RandomSpin Games)
|$7.50
|–
|DRIFTCRAFT (RandomSpin Games)
|$7.50
|–
|Duck Side of the Moon (Starbrew Games)
|$26.95
|$29.95
|Dungeon of Love: Catch Monsters to Make a Perfect Anime Girlfriend (Red Fables)
|$17.96
|$44.90
|Dungeonloop (TERNOX)
|$7.00
|–
|EGGCONSOLE DEEP DUNGEON MSX (D4 Enterprise)
|$9.00
|–
|Eternal Exodus (Fordesoft)
|$30.00
|–
|Froggy Hates Snow (Digital Bandidos)
|$22.50
|–
|Girls Who Are Totally Into Me (TT)
|$10.87
|$14.50
|Hospital Romance: Anime Doctor Crush (Red Fables)
|$11.96
|$29.90
|House Fixer Simulator (Thorium G)
|$6.99
|$19.99
|I Am Dog – Chaos Simulator (ASI GAMES TECHNOLOGIES)
|$6.99
|–
|In Trusted Hands (Games Harbor)
|$15.00
|–
|Island Survive Simulator – Craft, Build, Grow (STG SOFTWARE SRL)
|$7.49
|$11.99
|Jigsaw Puzzle: Around the World (Downmeadowstreet)
|$4.99
|–
|KILL IT WITH FIRE! 2 (tinyBuild Games)
|$22.50
|–
|Kingdom Trails (Downmeadowstreet)
|$6.99
|–
|Korean Drone Flying Tour Tapjeong Lake (14Dimension)
|$1.50
|–
|Little Things (Dolores Ent.)
|$15.00
|–
|Lost Twins 2 (WRP Games)
|$22.50
|$30.00
|Master Detective Reiji Takatori: Mystery Investigation (TT)
|$2.81
|$3.75
|Mighty Aphid (Cascadia Games)
|$7.50
|–
|Millionaire Obby (Downmeadowstreet)
|$5.99
|–
|Pa!nt (GaniTani)
|$19.50
|–
|Pocket Ludo (Eathrabaria)
|$7.77
|–
|Shadows of the Afterland (Aruma Studios)
|$19.75
|$21.95
|Sudoku Mania (Funbox Media)
|$13.50
|–
|TetherGeist (Viridian Software)
|$15.19
|$18.99
|Versebound (Silesia Games)
|$7.90
|$9.90
|Wax Heads (Curve Digital)
|$19.54
|$22.99
|Zumba World – The Marble Monster Adventure (EpiXR Games)
|$9.00
|–
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