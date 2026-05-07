Nintendo Download Updates (W18) Chicken Feet - Vooks

It’s been a busy couple of weeks, and now things are just a little bit quiet. Well, at least on Nintendo Switch 2, with just the very good (from what we’re hearing) Mixtape releasing as the highlight of the new releases. Oh and it’s made here in Australia.

Then it’s once again time to look at the complete dreck releasing on the Switch, and we had to look hard for something worth taking a look at. Maybe, Duck Side of the Moon, or Lost Twins 2?

How about that Star Fox game, a fair and normal reaction to a new game announcement huh?

Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases

Nintendo Switch New Releases