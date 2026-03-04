Nintendo Download Updates (W9) Pokeapocalyptic - Vooks

Always a busy week after an Indie World Showcase, plus there’s a new Pokémon game, along with everything else that was already planned for this week. Where will your money go?
There are lots of games releasing on both platforms this week. Scott Pilgrim EX, Mini Shoot Adventures, and Back to the Dawn are all out on both, and it’s good to see not everyone dropping the original console right away.
Switch 2 owners have the pick of the litter though, with Pokémon Pokopia, which might just be excellent, we said as much in our review, Rotwood, and the critical darling Blue Prince. You can also pay an obscene amount of money to play WWE 2K26 early if you want.
Otherwise it’s Öoo, which dropped after the Indie Showcase but was only shown in the Japanese version. It’s from NamaTakahashi, who you might know as the creator of ElecHead. Rounding out the week are Planet of Lana II and Bulb Boy 2: Jar of Despair. And despair is what we do when looking at most of the list of games out, but if you dig through it, there’s still some gold in there.
Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases
|Game Title
|Currently
|Usually
|Back to the Dawn (Clouded Leopard Entertainment)
|$47.95
|–
|Blue Prince (Raw Fury)
|$29.70
|$45.00
|Minishoot’ Adventures – Nintendo Switch™ 2 Edition (Seaven Studio)
|$22.99
|–
|Planet of Lana II: Nintendo Switch™ 2 Edition (Thunderful)
|$29.95
|–
|Pokémon Pokopia (Nintendo)
|$109.95
|–
|Rotwood (Klei Entertainment)
|$43.95
|–
|Scott Pilgrim EX (Tribute Games)
|$46.99
|–
|WWE 2K26 Monday Night War Edition (2K Games)
|$229.95
|–
Nintendo Switch New Releases
|Game Title
|Currently
|Usually
|Lantern Push (Afil Games)
|$7.50
|–
|Aery – The King’s Messenger (EpiXR Games)
|$16.11
|$21.49
|Archerio (Webnetic)
|$9.99
|–
|Avenue Escape (eastasiasoft)
|$6.00
|$7.50
|Back to the Dawn (Clouded Leopard Entertainment)
|$47.95
|–
|Beetle Shock (Afil Games)
|$7.50
|–
|Buck Blastem (Cascadia Games)
|$10.50
|–
|Bulb Boy 2: Jar of Despair (Bulbware)
|$19.99
|–
|Carom Billiards (Pix Arts)
|$14.99
|–
|Cryptical Path (Alchemy Games)
|$22.50
|–
|Deep Combat (Brainium Games)
|$7.50
|–
|EGGCONSOLE Kohakuiro no Yuigon PC-8801mkIISR (D4 Enterprise)
|$9.00
|–
|ELEVRAL (ASTXRIAL Works)
|$6.60
|–
|Elf Girls (AGE)
|$2.79
|$4.65
|Evergreen Meadow (Downmeadowstreet)
|$4.99
|–
|Fortuna Magus (KEMCO)
|$30.00
|–
|Magic Realm Obby (Downmeadowstreet)
|$3.99
|–
|Minishoot’ Adventures (Seaven Studio)
|$22.99
|–
|Mole Cart Mining (Afil Games)
|$5.25
|$7.50
|Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse (Pocketpair)
|$24.95
|–
|Öoo (AMATA)
|$16.28
|–
|Parcel Mania (Sindria World)
|$5.00
|–
|Planet of Lana II (Thunderful)
|$29.95
|–
|Poker Night at the Inventory (Skunkape Games)
|$15.00
|–
|Projected Dreams (Flawberry Studio)
|$21.95
|–
|Rail Rescue: Puzzle Lines (QubicGames)
|$12.00
|–
|Ratcheteer DX (Panic)
|$19.20
|–
|Scott Pilgrim EX (Tribute Games)
|$46.99
|–
|Shrink Rooms (Happy Player)
|$7.50
|–
|Sushi Cat – Tower Defense (Armor Games Studios)
|$14.55
|–
|The Last Ninja Collection + Bonus Games (System 3 Software)
|$49.99
|–
