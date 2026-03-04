Nintendo Download Updates (W9) Pokeapocalyptic - Vooks

Always a busy week after an Indie World Showcase, plus there’s a new Pokémon game, along with everything else that was already planned for this week. Where will your money go?

There are lots of games releasing on both platforms this week. Scott Pilgrim EX, Mini Shoot Adventures, and Back to the Dawn are all out on both, and it’s good to see not everyone dropping the original console right away.

Switch 2 owners have the pick of the litter though, with Pokémon Pokopia, which might just be excellent, we said as much in our review, Rotwood, and the critical darling Blue Prince. You can also pay an obscene amount of money to play WWE 2K26 early if you want.

Otherwise it’s Öoo, which dropped after the Indie Showcase but was only shown in the Japanese version. It’s from NamaTakahashi, who you might know as the creator of ElecHead. Rounding out the week are Planet of Lana II and Bulb Boy 2: Jar of Despair. And despair is what we do when looking at most of the list of games out, but if you dig through it, there’s still some gold in there.

Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases

Nintendo Switch New Releases