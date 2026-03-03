Everything in the Indie World Showcase – March 2026 - Vooks

The Indie World presentations are never at a good time for most of Australia, so if you like your sleep and missed it earlier this morning, then here’s the full recap for you. Even at just 15 minutes, we got a load of games for both the Switch and Switch 2.
There were a few shadow drops, as well as new demos. They should be up now, or rolling out over the next few hours. Release dates are in Australian seasons, the rest of the world can figure it out for once.
Here’s everything.
Denshattack
Release Date: June 17 | Platform: Switch 2 | Demo Today
My Little Puppy
Release Date: May 29th | Platform: Switch 1
Heave Ho 2
Release Date: Winter 2026 | Platform: Both
Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault
Release Date: 2026 | Platform: Both
Woodo
Release Date: Winter 2026 | Platform: Both
Minishoot Adventures
Release Date: Today | Platform: Switch, Switch 2
The Midnight Walk
Release Date: March 26 | Platform: Switch 2
Rotwood
Release Date: Today | Platform: Switch 2
Mixtape
Release Date: May 7 | Platform: Switch 2
Blighted
Release Date: Spring | Platform: Switch 2
Deadzone: Rogue
Release Date: March 17th | Platform: Switch 2
The next few games were all in the same Sizzle Reel together, once we get trailers for them specifically we’ll update this article too. For now, here’s your sizzle.
Grave Seasons
Release Date: Winter 2026 | Platform: Switch
Unrailed 2: Back on Track
Release Date: May 2026 | Platform: Both
TOEM 2
Release Date: Winter 2026 | Platform: Switch
inKONBINI: One Store. Many Stories.
Release Date: April 30th | Platform: Both
Outbound
Release Date: April 23 | Platform: Both
Ratatan
Release Date: July 16th | Platform: Switch 2
Blue Prince
Release Date: Today | Platform: Switch 2 (Launch discount of 34% off, $29.70 usually $45.00)
Comments