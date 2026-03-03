Everything in the Indie World Showcase – March 2026 - Vooks

The Indie World presentations are never at a good time for most of Australia, so if you like your sleep and missed it earlier this morning, then here’s the full recap for you. Even at just 15 minutes, we got a load of games for both the Switch and Switch 2.

There were a few shadow drops, as well as new demos. They should be up now, or rolling out over the next few hours. Release dates are in Australian seasons, the rest of the world can figure it out for once.

Here’s everything.

Denshattack

Release Date: June 17 | Platform: Switch 2 | Demo Today

My Little Puppy

Release Date: May 29th | Platform: Switch 1

Heave Ho 2

Release Date: Winter 2026 | Platform: Both

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault

Release Date: 2026 | Platform: Both

Woodo

Release Date: Winter 2026 | Platform: Both

Minishoot Adventures

Release Date: Today | Platform: Switch, Switch 2

The Midnight Walk

Release Date: March 26 | Platform: Switch 2

Rotwood

Release Date: Today | Platform: Switch 2

Mixtape

Release Date: May 7 | Platform: Switch 2

Blighted

Release Date: Spring | Platform: Switch 2

Deadzone: Rogue

Release Date: March 17th | Platform: Switch 2

The next few games were all in the same Sizzle Reel together, once we get trailers for them specifically we’ll update this article too. For now, here’s your sizzle.

Grave Seasons

Release Date: Winter 2026 | Platform: Switch

Unrailed 2: Back on Track

Release Date: May 2026 | Platform: Both

TOEM 2

Release Date: Winter 2026 | Platform: Switch

inKONBINI: One Store. Many Stories.

Release Date: April 30th | Platform: Both

Outbound

Release Date: April 23 | Platform: Both

Ratatan

Release Date: July 16th | Platform: Switch 2

Blue Prince

Release Date: Today | Platform: Switch 2 (Launch discount of 34% off, $29.70 usually $45.00)