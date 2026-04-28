Demo for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on Switch 2 now available - Vooks

There isn’t too long now until the release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on the Nintendo Switch 2, but if you can’t wait, there’s now a demo available, and luckily your progress will transfer over to the full game.

The demo is also much smaller in size than the 102GB required for the full game.

The last release, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, was a technical showpiece for the Switch 2. In our review, we said that “Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is one of the best-looking games on the Switch 2 to date, with an incredible port that compromises on very little to deliver a fantastic version of an already stunning game.” Hopefully, this entry is more of the same.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on June 3rd, 2026.