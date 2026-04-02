Nintendo Download Updates (W13) Bunny Time - Vooks

It’s almost chocolate binge time, and like a box of chocolates, the eShop is something you never quite know what you’re going to get each week.
Some games are announced well in advance, while others just show up, it’s a bit of both this week. The bigger releases include South of Midnight: Weaver’s Edition, with the former Xbox-published game making the jump to Switch 2. AFL 26 also dropped completely out of nowhere this week, we’ll have to wait and see how that port turned out (unlike Port, who didn’t turn out last week).
Content Warning! No, that’s just the name of the game, and it’s out this week too. Maybe a bit late, but it could find an audience again. Super Meat Boy 3D, Darwin’s Paradox, and Goat Simulator 3 all look like a bit of fun as well.
Oddball releases for your holidays.
We’re going a little early with this article so more titles may be added overnight.
Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases
|Game Title
|Currently
|AFL 26 (Big Ant Studios)
|$109.95
|Content Warning (Landfall Publishing)
|$14.95
|Darwin’s Paradox! (KONAMI)
|$37.95
|Goat Simulator 3 (Coffee Stain)
|$45.00
|Haste (Landfall Publishing)
|$29.45
|Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition & Village Gold Edition (CAPCOM)
|$92.21
|South of Midnight Weaver’s Edition (Microsoft Studios)
|$69.95
|Super Meat Boy 3D (Headup Games)
|$35.50
Nintendo Switch New Releases
|Game Title
|Currently
|Usually
|BUTTON PRISON (Regista)
|$5.67
|$8.10
|Cat-up! (GAME NACIONAL)
|$3.00
|$15.00
|Content Warning (Landfall Publishing)
|$14.95
|–
|Cozy Bay Hike (Downmeadowstreet)
|$6.99
|–
|Dangerous Superheroes After Dark: Heroes Behind the Mask (Red Fables)
|$17.96
|$44.90
|Date with a Psycho Killer Girl: A Love Story & Horror Show Series (Red Fables)
|$17.96
|$44.90
|EGGCONSOLE C-SO! MSX (D4 Enterprise)
|$9.00
|–
|European TRUCK Simulator (INVECTOR GAME STUDIO)
|$6.00
|$15.00
|Extreme Garage: Offroad (IntuitiveComputers)
|$1.50
|$5.99
|Farming TriPeaks Solitaire (Pix Arts)
|$7.99
|–
|Fit and Fry: Mise En Place (Afil Games)
|$7.50
|–
|Game With Balls (Sumatras Studios)
|$9.00
|–
|Go! Go! Mister Chickums (Headup Games)
|$14.99
|–
|Hearthstorm (NOSTRA GAMES)
|$2.79
|$6.99
|Hidden around the World (Ogre Pixel)
|$12.00
|–
|Hotel Renovator Simulator (Game Lab)
|$14.99
|$22.49
|Japanese Basics HIRAGANA Fill-in Quiz (TT)
|$10.87
|$14.50
|Legacy of Kain: Ascendance (Crystal Dynamics)
|$29.95
|–
|Lion Simulator RPG: Animal Battle Survival (Head A Games)
|$5.99
|$14.99
|Living Dead House (Flynns Arcade)
|$5.25
|$7.50
|Magic Exposure 2 (eastasiasoft)
|$6.00
|$7.50
|Manafinder (Ratalaika Games)
|$18.00
|–
|Meow Moments: Celebrating Myth & Machine (Mens Sana Interactive)
|$3.60
|$4.50
|Mighty Aphid 2 (Cascadia Games)
|$5.25
|–
|Morkull Ascend to the Gods (Pdpartid@games)
|$22.50
|–
|MotionRec (PLAYISM)
|$11.96
|$14.95
|Not Human Nightmare (Game Lab)
|$13.59
|$19.49
|NubiaPhobia (Sometimes You)
|$15.00
|–
|Owlen and Whispering Woods (EpiXR Games)
|$8.50
|$17.00
|Panda Keeper (Afil Games)
|$5.25
|$7.50
|Pirate Anime Quest: One Girls’ Journey, A Piece of Island Love (Red Fables)
|$17.96
|$44.90
|PULMO (Sometimes You)
|$12.00
|$15.00
|Revenge On Gold Diggers (NiuGamer)
|$22.50
|–
|ROGOLF (Seabird Interactive)
|$14.50
|–
|Sprunki Hell Towers (RandomSpin Games)
|$7.50
|–
|Spy Guy Europe (Trefl S.A)
|$18.00
|–
|Stunt Race (RandomSpin Games)
|$4.50
|–
|The Darkest Files (Paintbucket Games)
|$30.00
|–
|VECTORED (ASTXRIAL Works)
|$9.94
|$11.70
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