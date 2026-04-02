Nintendo Download Updates (W13) Bunny Time - Vooks

It’s almost chocolate binge time, and like a box of chocolates, the eShop is something you never quite know what you’re going to get each week.

Some games are announced well in advance, while others just show up, it’s a bit of both this week. The bigger releases include South of Midnight: Weaver’s Edition, with the former Xbox-published game making the jump to Switch 2. AFL 26 also dropped completely out of nowhere this week, we’ll have to wait and see how that port turned out (unlike Port, who didn’t turn out last week).

Content Warning! No, that’s just the name of the game, and it’s out this week too. Maybe a bit late, but it could find an audience again. Super Meat Boy 3D, Darwin’s Paradox, and Goat Simulator 3 all look like a bit of fun as well.

Oddball releases for your holidays.

We’re going a little early with this article so more titles may be added overnight.

Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases

Nintendo Switch New Releases