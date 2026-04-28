Rugrats: Retro Rewind Collection coming this May from Limited Run - Vooks

Rugrats: Retro Rewind Collection is just a couple of weeks away from launch, with a digital release on May 15th. The physical version will be available to preorder from next month and comes in both a standard and deluxe edition. The Deluxe Edition includes a special case, soundtrack, Reptar keychain, and some stickers.

The collection is releasing both on the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 5.

A baby's gotta do what a baby's gotta do.Introducing the Rugrats: Retro Rewind Collection, featuring 8 titles from a variety of different platforms including Search for Reptar (PS1), Castle Capers (GBA), and more! Physical pre-orders begin May 1 and Digital on May 15!https://bit.ly/4mSSiqk — Limited Run Games (@limitedrungames.com) 2026-04-27T18:00:15.052050556Z

As with most Limited Run collections, there are filters, save states, and rewind quality-of-life improvements. Here are all the games included in the collection:

Rugrats: Search for Reptar – Originally launched in 1998 for the PlayStation console, this is the Rugrats’ first adventure, taking them through a jigsaw puzzle mystery.

The Rugrats Movie – Based on the movie of the same name, this catalog of capers was originally available on Game Boy and Game Boy Color and finds the Rugrats on a mission to seek out the missing Dil Pickles.

Rugrats: Time Travelers – A punchy platformer launched in 1999 for the Game Boy Color, where adventures begin in a toy store with a mysterious yet irresistible time machine.

Rugrats: Studio Tour – A 1990 action-adventure title that initially landed on PlayStation and saw the crew exploring a variety of film sets in a movie studio packed with danger and intrigue.

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie – This title, another fun movie spin-off, was first available on the Game Boy Color, PlayStation, and N64, and brings the team to an exciting theme park in Paris where adventures beckon.

Rugrats: Castle Capers – Released only for the Game Boy Advance in 2001, the Rugrats have to retrieve their stolen toys from Angelica, who is holding them hostage in a fortress-like playground set.

If you really want to lean into the nostalgia, there’s also an actual Game Boy cartridge with the Game Boy games on it, playable on real hardware.