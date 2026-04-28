Rugrats: Retro Rewind Collection coming this May from Limited Run - Vooks

Rugrats: Retro Rewind Collection is just a couple of weeks away from launch, with a digital release on May 15th. The physical version will be available to preorder from next month and comes in both a standard and deluxe edition. The Deluxe Edition includes a special case, soundtrack, Reptar keychain, and some stickers.
The collection is releasing both on the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 5.
As with most Limited Run collections, there are filters, save states, and rewind quality-of-life improvements. Here are all the games included in the collection:
- Rugrats: Search for Reptar – Originally launched in 1998 for the PlayStation console, this is the Rugrats’ first adventure, taking them through a jigsaw puzzle mystery.
- The Rugrats Movie – Based on the movie of the same name, this catalog of capers was originally available on Game Boy and Game Boy Color and finds the Rugrats on a mission to seek out the missing Dil Pickles.
- Rugrats: Time Travelers – A punchy platformer launched in 1999 for the Game Boy Color, where adventures begin in a toy store with a mysterious yet irresistible time machine.
- Rugrats: Studio Tour – A 1990 action-adventure title that initially landed on PlayStation and saw the crew exploring a variety of film sets in a movie studio packed with danger and intrigue.
- Rugrats in Paris: The Movie – This title, another fun movie spin-off, was first available on the Game Boy Color, PlayStation, and N64, and brings the team to an exciting theme park in Paris where adventures beckon.
- Rugrats: Castle Capers – Released only for the Game Boy Advance in 2001, the Rugrats have to retrieve their stolen toys from Angelica, who is holding them hostage in a fortress-like playground set.
If you really want to lean into the nostalgia, there’s also an actual Game Boy cartridge with the Game Boy games on it, playable on real hardware.
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