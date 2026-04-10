Nintendo Download Updates (W14) Games of Note - Vooks

It’s a bit of a quiet week, not much news and even fewer releases. There are only five new releases on the Switch 2, and the shovelware on the Switch is at an all-time low. The biggest highlights though include People of Note, which we hear is wonderful. Kairosoft begins its assault on the Switch 2 with Demon Castle Story getting a Switch 2 Edition. THE NEW DENPA MEN is also now out on the Switch 2 (and is free to start).

It’s actually a week of free or free-to-start stuff. Pokémon Champions released earlier this week (and needs a bit of work), the second My Mario app, Hello Yoshi! for kids, also dropped overnight. Well, it did on mobile (iOS, Android), but somehow it’s still not available on our eShop.

Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases

Nintendo Switch New Releases