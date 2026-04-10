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Nintendo Download Updates (W14) Games of Note - Vooks

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Nintendo Download Updates (W14) Games of Note

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Nintendo Download Updates (W14) Games of Note

Pokémon Champions, People of Note, Demon Castle Story and um....
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It’s a bit of a quiet week, not much news and even fewer releases. There are only five new releases on the Switch 2, and the shovelware on the Switch is at an all-time low. The biggest highlights though include People of Note, which we hear is wonderful. Kairosoft begins its assault on the Switch 2 with Demon Castle Story getting a Switch 2 Edition. THE NEW DENPA MEN is also now out on the Switch 2 (and is free to start).

It’s actually a week of free or free-to-start stuff. Pokémon Champions released earlier this week (and needs a bit of work), the second My Mario app, Hello Yoshi! for kids, also dropped overnight. Well, it did on mobile (iOS, Android), but somehow it’s still not available on our eShop.

Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases

Game TitleCurrentlyUsually
Arcade Archives 2 POLARIS (HAMSTER)$13.50
Console Archives SEICROSS (HAMSTER)$10.50
Demon Castle Story – Nintendo Switch™ 2 Edition (Kairosoft)$21.60$24.00
People of Note (Annapurna Interactive)$33.29$36.99
THE NEW DENPA MEN (Genius Sonority)$0.00

Nintendo Switch New Releases

Game TitleCurrentlyUsually
Arcadia Fallen II (Galdra Studios)$43.99
Beyond Words (PQube)$17.96$22.45
Brave Rounds (PlayShift Games)$19.98$22.20
Cat Doctor: For Loyal Servants (MASK)$10.87$14.50
ChainStaff (Mommys Best Games)$22.50
Demon Castle Story (Kairosoft)$17.55$19.50
EGGCONSOLE Schwarzschild II PC-9801 (D4 Enterprise)$9.15
Eko and the Bewitched Lands (REDDEER.GAMES)$4.49$19.50
Empire Hike (Downmeadowstreet)$5.99
Football Cup 2026 (7Levels)$18.00$22.50
FROGGONIT (Fuz Games)$12.90
Gentle Classical Music Course for Grown-Ups (TT)$10.87$14.50
Geo Brain Boost! World Map Silhouette Quiz (TT)$10.87$14.50
Guts ‘n Grunts (Cascadia Games)$15.00
Hidden around the World (Ogre Pixel)$12.00
Incantation (eastasiasoft)$35.90$39.90
Killer Toys (EpiXR Games)$3.99$7.99
Korean Drone Flying Tour Hujeong Auditorium (14Dimension)$1.50
Legends Aligned: Land of Order (Afil Games)$5.25$7.50
Lost Lands: Stories about the Sorceress, the Prince and the Minotaur (FIVE-BN STUDIO)$21.00
National Adult General Knowledge Selection Test (MASK)$10.87$14.50
Nature’s Question (Afil Games)$5.25$7.50
Ninjora Echoes (Ratalaika Games)$8.99
Pokémon Champions (Nintendo)$0.00
Samurai Obby (Downmeadowstreet)$5.99
Science Literacy Check for Adults (MASK)$10.87$14.50
Scorpion Champions: Island Warfare (MlME Games)$4.99$11.99
SHIKA-Q (SHIKA-Q)$24.80
Sigma Star Saga DX (WayForward)$27.00$30.00
Skautfold: Moonless Knight (RED ART GAMES)$18.00$22.50
Solid Void – Topsy Turvy World (Infinite Zone)$7.49
Sp(L/R)ite (Waku Waku Games)$11.60$14.50
Spot Challenge Vol. 1 (LUCKY RACCOON GAMES)$6.49
Sumo Rumble (NOSTRA GAMES)$6.99
SwooshCat (pixelforeststudio)$6.00
Tears Revolude (KEMCO)$27.00$30.00
Timo Boll Beats (TREVA)$30.00
TR-49 (inkle)$10.50
Train Plus mini 1 (SHINISE GAMES)$8.10$9.00
Which Era Is This? Japanese History Era Guess Quiz (TT)$10.87$14.50
Which Era Is This? World History Era Guess Quiz (TT)$10.87$14.50
Xtreme Drift Racing Simulator (Pix Arts)$11.99
You’d Be Surprised!? Everyday English Vocabulary Fill-in-the-Blank Quiz (TT)$10.87$14.50
Zumba – Treasures of Marble Island (EpiXR Games)$4.00$8.00

Tags: Nintendo Download Updates

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