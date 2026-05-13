Nintendo announces "Choose Your Game Bundle" Switch 2 promo in the US - Vooks

When Nintendo Australia announced a Pokémon Pokopia bundle for the Nintendo Switch 2, we thought it would just be a matter of time before other regions announced it too, seems like we were wrong.

Overnight, Nintendo of America announced a new promotion for its region for new Nintendo Switch 2 buyers. Technically, they’ll be able to create their own bundle in the aptly named “Choose Your Game Bundle” deal.

Starting in early June, if you buy a Nintendo Switch 2 you’ll be able to pick between a download of Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza and Pokémon Pokopia. It’ll retail for $499.99USD, the equivalent of saving up to $29.99USD.

Nintendo doesn’t say when the deal ends, but it’ll probably be before the September 1st price rise, that’s for sure.