Mineru's Construct amiibo finally arriving this September - Vooks

More than a year ago, Nintendo announced that Mineru’s Construct from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom would be getting an amiibo. Now we know when it’ll be released, and it’s still a bit away.

Mineru’s Construct will release on September 17th, 2026, still a full six months away and more than a year and a half after its reveal. It’s a big one too, with articulated arms that can be moved around for different poses.

In-game, when you scan the amiibo you’ll get a special fabric for Link’s paraglider that can glow in the dark. Other Tears of the Kingdom amiibo, Tulin, Yunobo, Riju and Sidon, were announced at the same time as this one back in 2025 and released in June of that year. It’s been a journey.

We’ll have local pricing as soon as possible.