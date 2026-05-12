Two Point Museum adds mouse controls to Switch 2 version this week - Vooks

Two Point Museum came to the Nintendo Switch 2 late last year, and it was already a pretty great version of the game, but the UI was a little clunky. It’s the perfect example of a game that could be even better with mouse controls, especially since the system has a mouse built right in. Finally, later this week, Two Point Museum is getting Nintendo Switch 2 mouse controls in its next patch.

Update 9.0 arrived on other consoles last month, and it’ll hit Nintendo Switch 2 on May 13th. Alongside the patch and mouse controls is a “taster” of the upcoming Arty-Facts DLC, which will add art museum content to the game. The taster is just a sample of the DLC, with the full release also coming to Switch 2 at a later date.

Wouldn’t you know it too, Two Point Museum is 25% off until May 14th as well.