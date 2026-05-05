Nintendo Switch 2 + Pokémon Pokopia bundle coming to Australia on June 5th - Vooks

Nintendo has just announced a new Nintendo Switch 2 bundle, and it contains a code for Pokémon Pokopia to go along with it. There’s no limited edition design to go with it, just a regular Switch 2 with a download code.

It will be released on June 5th and will retail here in Australia for $769.95AUD. That’s the same price as the Mario Kart World and the Pokémon Legends Z-A bundles. Nintendo says it is coming to select retailers, alongside the My Nintendo Store as well.

In our review of Pokémon Pokopia we said that “Pokémon Pokopia is a surprisingly thoughtful love letter to the Kanto region, and the Pokémon world as a whole, wrapped up in delightful, cosy sandbox gameplay. It gracefully walks the line between familiar and fresh at every point, taking few missteps along the way and delivering one of the best Pokémon spinoffs in decades”.